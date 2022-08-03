Shreveport Suspects Sought in Residential Burglary

It's back to school time in the Ark-La-Tex. Moms, are you ready? Which category do you fall into?. I'll be honest, I've always been that kid and later the step-parent that loved back-to-school shopping. It's the excitement of a new year, the power of possibility, and new beginnings. And most importantly, new clothes and school supplies. There's just something about a new notebook or binder that hasn't been through the wringer yet. Plus, I have a thing for school supplies!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO