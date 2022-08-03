Shreveport Suspects Sought in Residential Burglary

Read on k945.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide
On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Burglary Suspect
On May 4th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway in reference to a burglary of a business. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect. That footage was used to identify the suspect as Christopher D. Boykin (07-18-1991). An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport Car-Jacker Leads Vernon Parish Police on a Dangerous Chase
Another Shreveport car-jacking leads to a violent high-speed chase in Vernon Parish. The Many Police Department indicated that Officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in Many and the driver had refused to stop and began fleeing from Officers. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office joined the...
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers
Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Shreveport Police Make Arrest After Hostage Situation
On August 2nd, 2022, at 12:05 a.m. Shreveport Police responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. As officers arrived it was discovered that a female victim was being held inside of the residence against her will. Domestic Violence Detectives...
Shreveport Mayor Disqualification Appeal Hearing Early Friday
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins may not have to wait long to find out if his disqualification from this year's Mayoral race will stand. Later this morning, Friday August 5th, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals will hear his case. This hearing will be a three judge panel, which will feature...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Types of Moms You’ll See During Back to School in Shreveport
It's back to school time in the Ark-La-Tex. Moms, are you ready? Which category do you fall into?. I'll be honest, I've always been that kid and later the step-parent that loved back-to-school shopping. It's the excitement of a new year, the power of possibility, and new beginnings. And most importantly, new clothes and school supplies. There's just something about a new notebook or binder that hasn't been through the wringer yet. Plus, I have a thing for school supplies!
Why Is Sober Dating on the Rise in Shreveport?
My Friend Decided to Avoid Alcohol Until She Finds Love. My friend and I both share our hilarious dating stories with each other. Let's call her Becky for the purpose of this story. Becky and I both broke off our engagements around the same time. Since then we have both been actively dating and realized the dating pool is rough out here in Shreveport-Bossier. So we get together often and vent and mainly share some horrid first-date stories.
$10K Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Bossier Still Unclaimed
If you can find them, check any Mega Millions lottery tickets you might have purchased last week while the jackpot was worth over a whopping billion dollars!. According to the website, localtoday.news, a Mega Millions ticket that was sold last week in Bossier City is worth $10,000 and it has yet to be claimed.
Shreveport Is Top 20 In Cities For Highest Unemployment In The US
The job market in the United States looks a lot different today than it did at this time in 2020. Now we're on the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unemployment rate has been surprisingly low across the US. In fact, the unemployment rate has been so low on a national scale, that it is challenging the traditional definition of a "recession" in the economy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Do You Know About the Louisiana State Flag?
I love the fact that right behind me in the KEEL studio hangs the State Flag of Louisiana. Regardless of her shortcomings, I'm proud to have been born in Louisiana. I wish we had more of Texas' attitude towards state pride. Because Louisiana has been influenced by England, Spain, and...
Shreveport Mayor Perkins’ Response to Disqualification Decision
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement to Judge Brady O'Callaghan's ruling, stating Perkins was disqualified from running for the office of Mayor of Shreveport in the current upcoming election. The statement, released by Assistant Communications Director Lyman Lasco McKellar reads:. "We have read the Court’s decision and we respectfully...
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Disqualified From Re-election
Major news in the Shreveport Mayors race as incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins has been disqualified from his reelection bid. A Caddo District Court Judge ruled today that an issue with paperwork disqualifies Shreveport's Mayor from seeking reelection. The issue surrounds Perkins' residency listed on his election paperwork. The forms filed...
NOAA Updates Hurricane, Storm Forecast, More Record Heat for NWLA
If you thought we were going to get away with a quiet hurricane season, the weather experts at NOAA say, 'Not so fast.' In May, NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicted that we'd see up to 21 named storms this year for the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs from June 1st through November 30th.
Louisiana Chef Hits the Big Time With New Book, Line of Spices
Mansfield, LA native Chef Hunter Lee is taking his talents worldwide with a new line of cookbooks and spices celebrating Louisiana, its culture, and traditions. For the past 15 years, Chef Hunter Lee has shared his kitchen prowess throughout Louisiana as a chef/kitchen personality, business owner, caterer, food expert with TalktoChef.com, and restaurant consultant and critic. His line of seasonings and specialty sauces is called Benwood’s Surely Southern, in honor of his father Benny aka Benwood, who created the original 'Benwood's Spice.' Since then, Chef Hunter has revamped his father's original recipe for mass production.
A Vintage Arcade & More – Get Ready to Party at Gameport in Shreveport
If you're a fan of horror movies, comic books and everything pop culture - get ready for Geek'd Con. Geek'd Con isn't just the premiere pop culture event in Shreveport-Bossier, but one of the biggest in the state of Louisiana. The event will take place August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention.
New Start Time For Sunday’s River Cities Triathlon In Benton
Sportspectrum's 42nd Annual River Cities Triathlon will be held this Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Benton, LA. Six hundred competitors from 22 states will descend on Cypress Black Bayou Park to swim half a mile, bicycle 18.2 miles, and then run 5k or 3.11 miles. I won't lie, just thinking about it makes me tired!
NWLA Updated Mardi Gras Calendar of Events for the 2022-23 Season
If you know, you know! Revelers in Shreveport-Bossier City and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex celebrate Mardi Gras all year long! From parties to parades to coronations and grand bals, if it's about Carnival, you'll find what you're looking for here! Make sure you bookmark this page so you don't miss a single bead, throw, or party!
K945
Shreveport, LA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0