Hartsville sergeant saved by fellow officer from fentanyl poisoning

1 arrested, 1 injured after 3rd shooting this year on one block in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting Wednesday evening in Florence, according to police. The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Brunson Street when a vehicle pulled up and fired at people, according to police. The suspects then drove away. A woman was […]
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
WIS-TV
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
2 arrested in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City. Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a […]
WIS-TV
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
abcnews4.com
"This was an ambush": Man called 911 to lure deputies into shooting, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy was injured after a shooting ambush incident early Wednesday morning. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. According to Lott, a 911 dispatch received two calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted...
abcnews4.com
61-year-old veteran found safe
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — UPDATE: Millard Hunter has been found safe. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Hunter was found around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials say he was recognized by someone in the education building on Shaw AFB. Hunter is now with his family and receiving necessary medical...
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
heraldadvocate.com
MCSO makes another arrest in The Spot Night Club shooting
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest from the shooting incident at the Spot nightclub in July. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, Javonte Varquis Rollerson aka “Veto,” was taken into custody Thursday (Aug. 4) after the shooting incident at The Spot nightclub on July 24.
Hartsville officer given 4 doses of Narcan after coming into contact with fentanyl
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville police officer was given four doses of Narcan on Saturday after coming into contact with fentanyl during an arrest, according to the police department. Cpl. Marqus Personette and Sgt. Riley Free were in the process of arresting a suspect when they noticed a white powder in the car, according […]
abcnews4.com
Deputies ambushed while responding to call in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's department is investigating after deputies were shot at while responding to a call for help. It all happened Wednesday morning in the Carriage Oaks subdivision on Carriage Oaks Drive while deputies were clearing the scene. LOCAL FIRST | SC family announces...
abcnews4.com
Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man in a South Carolina jail earlier this year, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges. Richland County officials sent Lason Butler — who displayed “erratic behavior” — to a room at the Alvin S....
WIS-TV
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
Richmond County patrol deputies reportedly find drugs during traffic stops
ROCKINGHAM — Two traffic stops this week have resulted in drug busts by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. According to one RCSO Facebook post, one deputy patrolling Aug. 3 around Midway Road noticed a vehicle with non-working brake lights. The deputy then reportedly conducted a traffic stop at...
WMBF
Multi-state identity thief caught in Florence gets 18+ years federal prison
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman from Georgia was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison after a jury convicted her on multiple charges relating to a multi-state identity theft and fraud ring she was running with her son. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, GA, was...
abcnews4.com
Man wanted, accused of pointing gun at McDonald's employees
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are looking for a man who they say pointed a gun at McDonald's employees when he and his girlfriend were refused service. Police say it happened July 23 at the McDonald's on Parklane Road. If you have any information,...
Bond hearing held in Florence County for murder suspect Semori McKnight
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday morning in Florence County for a man charged in a 2020 murder. Semori McKnight is charged with murder in the March 25, 2020, killing of Shawn Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville. The hearing ended without a decision by the judge. Count on New13 for […]
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
wach.com
Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected
Sumter police say they suspect foul play after a Sumter man was found alongside a road early Tuesday morning and later died. Police say 57-year-old Stevy Pleasant , was found lying in the road on Carolina Avenue with injuries to his upper body, according to a release. The injures, officials say, were not due to a fall or vehicle crash and appeared to have been inflicted by a person or multiple people.
