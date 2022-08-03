Red-state Kansas Rejects Anti-abortion Amendment

Read on ksisradio.com
With Greitens Out, Independent Is New Challenge For Schmitt
Republican leaders got their wish with the defeat of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the U.S. Senate primary. Now, they face another complication: A well-funded, right-leaning political newcomer who could splinter some of the Republican and independent votes in November. Attorney General Eric Schmitt pulled off a stunningly dominant...
Kansas Votes To Protect Abortion Rights. How Would Missouri Vote?
August 2nd was Election Day for a few states, including Missouri and our state to the west, Kansas. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe Vs Wade, essentially putting those decisions in the hands of the states. Kansas has been a very conservative state, and on the ballot on Tuesday, people had a chance to vote on abortion rights.
Missouri Man Charged With Bringing Gun To January 6 Riot
Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
Teacher Turnover Is Very High In Missouri. Will New Survey Clear Things Up?
Many of us remember our favorite teacher that we had in school. We probably remember our worst too. Teachers can be a valuable resource for your kids. Missouri has an issue that many of their teachers throughout the state are quitting the profession. A new survey hopes to get to the bottom of why this happening.
Machinists At Three Boeing Defense Plants Ratify New Contract
Nearly 2,500 workers at three Boeing defense plants in the Midwest voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that their union said will raise pay by an average of 14% over three years and add inflation adjustments. The vote by members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers came...
Veterans, Active Military To Be Honored at 2022 Missouri State Fair
The 2022 Missouri State Fair will be celebrating the men and women who have served, or are currently serving our country at the daily Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass. A total of 11 veterans or active duty service members from Missouri...
The History Of The World Can Thank Missouri For These 10 Inventions
I was watching a rerun of Shark Tank the other day and I enjoy the show because of some of the amazing inventions and business ideas that come on the show. So I started to think about our state, and some of the inventions that came from Missouri. I bet you will be surprised at a few of them. The people who came up with them were either from here, or were based here at one time.
Celebrate Missouri Department of Conservation Day August 12
Fairgoers can come to the Missouri State Fair on Friday, Aug. 12, for Missouri Department of Conservation Day. Fairgoers will enjoy visiting the Conservation Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for live animal exhibits and demonstrations. There are lots of other great activities planned for Aug. 12 including:. Travis...
There’ll Be a Full Moon The First Night Of The Missouri State Fair
Okay, guys, I know you've heard it, and I've heard it, too. It seems like I've heard all my life that "the crazies" come out during the full moon. My Grandmother and even my Mom would always tell us to be extra careful on those nights. And I'm pretty in touch with local incidents and crime, so if people are acting crazy that night, that may or may not mean more work for me. There will be a lot of people from out of town in Sedalia during the Missouri State Fair, combine that with a full moon...should we be worried?
Traveling I-44 Through Central Missouri Will Be Messy This Month
The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning motorists that if they're planning to travel through Central Missouri on Interstate 44 in August to expect lane closures and multiple work zones. MoDOT Central District Assistant District Engineer Randy Aulbur says in a MoDOT press release that those traveling on Interstate 44...
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
Want To See Missouri’s Pro Bull Riding Team? They Will Be In KC This Weekend!
Several months ago, I had a chance to go to my first rodeo. I got to see professional bull riders for the first time up close and I have to say, I was impressed by what I saw. Those bull riders risk their lives, and what they do isn't easy. As it turns out, we have a professional bull riding team in Missouri.
You Can See All The State Fair Grandstand Concerts On Us For Free
Imagine having tickets to every grandstand concert at the Missouri State Fair. Imagine seeing all of the great shows this year including Sam Hunt, ZZ-Top, Justin Moore, KC- And the Sunshine Band, and all the other great acts. Not only that, we'll get into the fairgrounds for free every night there’s a concert. Plus we’ll give you tickets so you can bring along three of your friends too.
Sing Your Way Into The Homegrown Singer Contest at the State Fair
We've got your last chance to get into the Homegrown Singer Contest on The Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair. All you need to do is sing your way in. Open our app and use the talk-back mic and record a small sample of your singing, around 30 seconds, and submit it to us by 11:59 PM CDT on Friday, August 5. Townsquare Media Sedalia / Warrensburg with a winner being chosen on Monday, August 8.
