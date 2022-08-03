The MLB, broadcasting worlds pay loving tribute to Vin Scully

When it comes to all-time great voices on the air, Vin Scully is absolutely right up there with the legends.

He was the voice of the Dodgers — both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He called World Series games. He was an NFL and golf announcer. And you could always count on him painting beautiful pictures of the action, or delivering a story along with it. And at the right times, he let the action speak for itself.

There were so many tributes when the news broke that he had died at the age of 94 on Tuesday, which we’ve collected below:

MLB players paid tribute

The broadcast world, too