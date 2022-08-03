After Another Rejection at $0.55 is ADA In Danger of Crashing Lower? (Cardano Price Analysis)

Read on cryptopotato.com
u.today
Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Wait for the Right Time, SHIB Will Surely Climb Faster Above Narrow Range
The Shiba INU price is still dominated by hedge traders as it remains in a narrow horizontal range. The Money Flow Index is moving towards the extreme greed zone above the 80-level. SHIB token trading volume fell 10% to $365 million in the past 24 hours. The price of Shiba...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] traders should be aware of these important breakout possibilities
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After plunging below the $0.020mark, Shiba Inu [SHIB] expedited its bearish break into a high volatility phase. The multi-monthly baseline around the $0.00738 region aided the buyers in recouping their forces.
Bitcoin’s $18k Level Probably Constitutes a Bottom and Will be Retested, says Bitmex’s Hayes
Arthur Hayes has forecasted that Bitcoin’s most recent low, around $18k, could constitute a bottom. According to his analysis, a classic bottom is usually tested before a bull market begins, and $18k is no different. He sees the rally from $18k levels to $24k as a potential ‘short covering.’...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
ambcrypto.com
Is Shiba Inu ETH whales’ favorite? Price action could be key
Bear markets come and go, but investors’ love for SHIB remains forever. Well, that’s exactly the case here as we see Shiba Inu’s yet another bond with dominant buyers. The #15th ranked cryptocurrency saw a fresh 3% surge at press time as it traded at $0.00001. Even the total market capitalization rose by 3.5% on CoinMarketCap. This spark does, indeed, point towards a potential bullish bias that might continue in the coming days.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
CoinDesk
Rare Signal Hinting at Bitcoin Price Bottom Emerges
Predicting a bear market bottom is like catching a falling knife. Even so, traders often attempt to predict one based on how the price behaved relative to critical indicators during previous bear runs. The assumption here is that history will repeat itself. One such rare signal has emerged, suggesting bitcoin's...
cryptopotato.com
ETH With Another Attempt to Reclaim $1.7K, Will it Succeed? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
It appears that Ethereum failed at yet another attempt to convincingly overcome $1,700, showing that the buying pressure is slowly fading. The question is if the momentum will pick up or if the bears will take the opportunity to bring the price lower. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
cryptopotato.com
Market Watch: Binance Coin Marks 2-Month High Above $300, Bitcoin Stalls at $23K
Binance Coin and NEAR Protocol are the two best-performers from the altcoins, with gains of up to 8% in a day. After some volatility displayed in the past 24 hours, bitcoin settled once again, at least for now, around the $23,000 mark. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant on a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Loses Critical Level Below $23,000, Bears Prepare For New Assault?
Bitcoin has been slowly trending to the downside over this week. The first cryptocurrency by market cap seems to have lost momentum as uncertainty spills into the crypto market from legacy markets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $22,600 with a 4% loss in the last 24 hours...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategists Predict Breakout Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) This Week – But There’s a Catch
A trio of popular crypto analysts believes Bitcoin (BTC) is due to break out this week, but they all say the rally won’t likely happen in a straight line. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,500 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin finally breaking out of its immediate resistance at $25,000 but only after BTC revisits support near $22,000.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
Coinbase Stock Has Jumped Since Cathie Wood Sold. Is It a Buy?
Coinbase (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report stock exploded on Thursday as the crypto specialist reported it would partner with the gigantic asset manager BlackRock (BLK) - Get BlackRock Inc. Report. The shares leaped 44% in early trading and have since settled back, up about 10% and approaching $89.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
cryptopotato.com
Block Q2 Bitcoin Revenue Down 6% YOY Due to BTC Slump
Excluding BTC, Block’s Q2 revenue and gross profit increased by 34% and 29%, respectively. American digital payments company Block Inc.’s second-quarter (Q2) revenue dropped by 6% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.4 billion. Although the numbers still topped Wall Street’s expectations of $4.35 billion, it suffered a loss of $208 million during the quarter, the Associated Press reported.
cryptoglobe.com
Institutional Investors and Other Large Traders See Bitcoin ($BTC) Reach $32,000 This Year
Institutional investors and other large traders remain bullish on the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) and see it rally to $32,000 this year, despite the crypto market downturn that has been enduring in the first half of the year. Cumberland, a Chicago-based market maker that buys and sells with institutions and...
Ethereum options surge points to ‘flippening,’ but surpassing Bitcoin is likely still far off
The buzz surrounding the upcoming Ethereum “merge”—a technology upgrade that is poised to make the blockchain more efficient—has been moving the crypto market of late. This has in turn led Ethereum bulls on crypto Twitter to ask “wen flippening?”—referring to a future moment where Ether (ETH) overtakes Bitcoin (BTC) as the top coin by market cap.
