A 32-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on a laundry list of charges last week after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties on a stolen motorcycle. Andrew Joseph Hedegard, of 227 Fern Drive, is being held in the Marion County Jail on $162,000 bond after being charged with possession of more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, grand theft of a motor vehicle, use or display of a firearm during commission of a felony, fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and siren active, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction without violence, operating a motorcycle without a license, and driving with a suspended license.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO