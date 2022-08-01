Read on www.leesburg-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceDaniel MealoOrlando, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
A Monster "Fritter" Found In Ocoee, Florida At Damn Good Or DG DoughnutsOff Our CouchOcoee, FL
Related
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested after two-county chase on stolen motorcycle
A 32-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on a laundry list of charges last week after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties on a stolen motorcycle. Andrew Joseph Hedegard, of 227 Fern Drive, is being held in the Marion County Jail on $162,000 bond after being charged with possession of more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, grand theft of a motor vehicle, use or display of a firearm during commission of a felony, fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and siren active, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction without violence, operating a motorcycle without a license, and driving with a suspended license.
leesburg-news.com
Argument with girlfriend leads to Leesburg man’s arrest at local motel
An argument with his girlfriend early Monday morning led to a Leesburg man’s drug arrest at a local motel. Jason Scott Pelfrey, 42, had rented a room at the Royal Inn on Bay Street in Eustis. Police were called to the motel when a loud argument occurred between Pelfrey and a woman who had been in the room with him.
leesburg-news.com
Margaret C. Breuer
Margaret C. Breuer, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Tavares with her son, Charles, and daughter-in-law by her side. She was born on March 23, 1926, on Staten Island, New York, to Elizabeth and James Conway. She was one of 11 children and was predeceased by Marie, Mildred, Ruth, Dorothy, James, Joseph, Thomas, Francis, and George. She is survived by her sister, Josephine.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman confesses she gave police sister’s name during traffic stop
A Leesburg woman landed behind bars after she confessed she gave police her sister’s name during a recent arrest. Temperance Diane Porter, 28, contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to admit she had given a deputy her sister’s name during a July 21 arrest on a charge of driving while license suspended.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man jailed after fight with unfaithful lady friend at Lee Motel
A Leesburg man is accused of battering and threatening an unfaithful lady friend with a gun during a squabble at the Lee Motel. Christopher Adam Harrison, 38, of 1203 Crosby St., was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery (second or subsequent offense), and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested for DUI after leaving alcohol treatment center in Leesburg
A woman who sought treatment at Lifestream Behavioral Center in Leesburg was arrested shortly after leaving the facility. Laura Smith, 58, went to the treatment facility Saturday afternoon and as part of the intake process she took an unregistered portable breath test which showed a blood alcohol level of .193. She decided to leave the facility and got into a black Kia passenger car. Intake staff called the Leesburg Police Department, regarding a possible drunk driver loose on the streets.
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County
A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man accused of stealing wig off mannequin’s head
A Leesburg man was arrested more than six months after he wore a dress into a beauty supply store and stole a wig off a mannequin. Nathan M. Wilder, 39, of 201 Mike St., was charged last week with second-degree petit theft (third or subsequent offense) in connection with the theft from Holly’s Beauty Supply, located 1315 S. 14th St.
Comments / 0