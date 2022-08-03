Read on bartlesvilleradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Commissioners' Meeting Recap
In its regular weekly meeting on Monday, August 8, the Washington County Commissioners completed some housekeeping items for the month that included signing off on a quote to purchase a 2023 platform truck with a crane to add to their current fleet in District 2; approving a partnership between the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Homeland Security and Washington County to accept a Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant to improve the upgrading of the siren systems throughout the county; and finalizing the paperwork for disposal of a variety of old equipment from District 3 that has been sold at auction.
bartlesvilleradio.com
McLemore Gives Miller EMS Report for July
The Osage County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday morning at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Jeremy Mclemore from Miller EMS was on hand to give the commissioners an update for July reports for the city of Fairfax and Barnsdall. District One Commissioner Randall Jones questioned Mclemore on the number of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Wakon Iron Hall to be Built
In July, the Wakon Iron building was razed due to size issues but now the Pawhuska Village Community and the Osage Nation are celebrating the beginning of construction on a new Wakon Iron Hall. Officials from the Osage Nation and the Pawhuska Village Community broke ground on the new larger...
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Refinery in City of Dewey Being Discussed
Dewey City Hall is quietly awaiting word on whether the city will be chosen to be the sight of a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery to be built by an unnamed oil company. City Manager Kevin Trease said there is a letter of intent between the city and the oil...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rogers County Former Commissioner Arrested
Former Rogers County commissioner, Randy Baldridge, was arrested over the weekend for multiple drug offenses after a traffic stop near East Pine Street and 171st North. Officers were conducting a routine search of the car when they discovered methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and a glass smoking pipe. They also found a small white bag that contained a white crystalized substance when it fell out of his shorts while being searched. The substance was tested and determined to be methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Financial Literacy Course Available to Osage Nation
The Osage Nation is partnering with the Sage Hawk Foundation to provide a FREE Financial Literacy Course to tribal members. The class will be taught from September 7 through September 23 but registration is now open. Classes will be on three times a week from 3 pm to 5:30 pm at the OSU Osage Extension Office at the Pawhuska Fairgrounds on 1039 Old Highway 99.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Charged with Indecent Exposure, Threats
A Bartlesville man was arrested after causing a disturbance over the weekend. Jake Burn appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of indecent exposure and a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence. According to an affidavit, a worker at a business...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Interstate Fair and Rodeo Kicks Off
4-H activities are took center stage Monday at the Interstate Fair and Rodeo in Coffeyville as well as livestock check in. Feature events in the grandstand begin tonight with the LJ Jenkins Bull Riding as well as the carnival midway opening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Starting Football Practice
Football practice is here across the state of Oklahoma, as several area teams will likely start their action this morning. At Bartlesville High, the Bruins will have their first practice this evening at Custer Stadium. This will be the first official practice for first-year head coach Harry Wright. It has been a long offseason, about seven months, since Wright took the job early this year.
Comments / 0