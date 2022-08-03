In its regular weekly meeting on Monday, August 8, the Washington County Commissioners completed some housekeeping items for the month that included signing off on a quote to purchase a 2023 platform truck with a crane to add to their current fleet in District 2; approving a partnership between the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Homeland Security and Washington County to accept a Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant to improve the upgrading of the siren systems throughout the county; and finalizing the paperwork for disposal of a variety of old equipment from District 3 that has been sold at auction.

