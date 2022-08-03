Parents Claim Their Black Son Was Ignored By Big Bird At A Sesame Street Theme Park

Read on thewestsidegazette.com
Now mom of black girl 'snubbed' by Chuck E. Cheese mascot threatens to sue restaurant a week after Sesame Place theme park was hit by $25m lawsuit for alleged racist behavior
The mother of a black girl snubbed by a Chuck E. Cheese mascot said she is preparing to sue the franchise, a week after another family opened a $25million lawsuit against Sesame Place for a similar incident of alleged discrimination. Naney D. Muhammad told TMZ she was unimpressed by an...
Black Kids Are Being Ignored At Sesame Place But Sesame Street Was Originally Created FOR Them
Sesame Street’s San Diego theme park, Sesame Place, became viral news after users disclosed alleged discrimination against Black children. Many fans don’t realize that Sesame Street was originally created for Black and Brown inner-city children. Read more about Sesame Street’s origin below. One viral video of a...
2 men arrested Sesame Place anti-racist protest after a video went viral of a character appearing to ignore Black children
Two people were arrested at an anti-racist protest at a Sesame Street theme park in Philadelphia. Police allege that the two unidentified men swore in front of children and blocked the road. Sesame Place has been criticized after a video went viral of one of the characters appeared to ignore...
Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'
Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
Black Child Isolating With Family After Being Traumatized At Sesame Place
One of the Black girls who was seemingly ignored by a Sesame Place character has been left traumatized and is currently isolating with her grandmother to regain stability, the family lawyer says. Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is facing backlash after a clip of a costumed...
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted an old white Dillard’s department store employee after the worker called him and his 10-year-old son “f—ing n——.”. In a video that has garnered almost three million views, the Black dad identified as Muhammad Karim, says he...
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
WATCH: Chuck E. Cheese character facing racial discrimination allegations
A New Jersey mother made claims of racial discrimination at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Twitter on Sunday.
13-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Be Accepted Into Medical School
Alena Analeigh Wicker will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. Black girls really rock! While most teenagers are indulging in makeup, shopping sprees, and TikTok, this one teen is hitting the books and making history. At the young age of 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker made history by becoming the youngest Black person – and the youngest person ever – to get accepted into medical school, reports News12.
Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged
The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
Too Old? Jhené Aiko’s 77-Year-Old Father Has A Child On The Way!
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean are expecting their first child together but it looks like Jhene will be expecting a new sibling too! That’s right, Jhene’s 77-year-old dad, Dr. Karamo Chilombo shared that he’s also expecting a baby soon with a gender reveal video on Instagram. LIKE...
‘Out of Hand’: Mom Slams Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black Kid
A New Jersey mom has called out Chuck E. Cheese, saying her little girl, who is Black, was snubbed by a mascot at the self-proclaimed “place where a kid can be a kid.”“This is getting out of hand!!!” the mother tweeted about Saturday’s incident, sharing a video of her child being ignored by an employee in a mouse costume.In an interview with ABC 7 New York Monday, Natyana Muhammad said all of the white children received attention, while her 2-year-old daughter was blatantly passed over.“There were a bunch of Caucasian children who were there on stage that received a high...
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
Sesame Workshop Issues Apology After Shocking New Videos Surface – Including One Where Black Child Is Seemingly Slapped
Sesame Workshop was forced to issue an apology this week after a slew of new videos showed young Black children being ignored and mistreated at Sesame Place theme parks, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com reported on Monday, Sesame Place Philadelphia was forced to issue an apology after a video went...
Family Says New Sesame Place Video Undermines Park's Explanation
The Black family whose children were snubbed by a Sesame Place character says new footage pokes holes in the theme park's initial explanation for the humiliating incident. Remember, in response to the initial viral video ... Sesame Place put out a statement saying its Rosita character "confirmed that the 'no' hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted."
Rapper dares haters on Instagram to confront him and is shot dead 5 mins later
US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post. "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram...
After Video Of Disney World Brawl Went Viral, Guest Involved Explains Bans, Arrests In Aftermath
Last week a video went viral showing a pretty massive fight between two families that broke out at Magic Kingdom. Videos posted by other guests showed two families involved in a fight that ended up clearing a space inside Fantasyland as other guests tried to stay clear. Now we have a bit more information about what exactly happened and what the results have been. Unsurprisingly, those results are arrests and bans from the property.
Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok
Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
