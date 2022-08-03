ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

China has built the world's longest single-tower suspension bridge

A record-breaking bridge in southwest China passed a vital load test on Monday, July 18, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The test began on July 11 and lasted a total of eight days. During the test, trucks carrying up to 1,280 tonnes (1,411 tons) of cargo drove back and forth continuously over the Luzhijiang Bridge in the province of Yunnan.
Glamour

The 10 Best Places to Live in the World

The idea of moving abroad is always appealing, whether you want to live somewhere with a better quality of living or simply have an insatiable appetite for travel. But where to start? It may help to look at some ironclad data. Enter the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Global Liveability Index...
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Robb Report

Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames

Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
Interesting Engineering

75-mile-long mirror skyscrapers will be reportedly built in Neom city of Saudi Arabia

Last year, the de facto ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, announced his grand vision to build The Line, a linear city with skyscrapers that run for miles and house millions of people. The Wall Street Journal has now viewed plans and documents to make this happen and published details of what the project might actually look like.
AmraBeg

Roads to Explore According to a Travel Influencer

A road trip is the perfect way to explore a new place, see the sights and experience the culture. It is a place to unwind, let your imagination flow, and regain your senses and motivation for an adventure.
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
The Guardian

Celebrities and tourists are flooding into Greece. But a harsh winter isn’t far off

Earlier this month, Elon Musk flew to Mykonos, reputedly coughing up €7,000 to enjoy the pleasures of a gold-coloured speedboat for a couple of hours. On nearby Paros, Roger Federer lapped up the rays with his family away from the tennis court while Magic Johnson enthused about his “life changing experience” at the Acropolis and Nicole Kidman thanked “beautiful Greece” on Instagram.
traveltomorrow.com

China no longer tops the list of applicants to Portugal’s “Golden Visa” program

Portugal has been one of the European countries where Chinese people with some capital have been able to relocate. For an investment of 350,000 euros, those who applied to the “golden visa” program were able to move to the sunny country in the Iberian peninsula. According to Bloomberg news, the amount of money arriving to Portugal because of this type of visas reached $1 billion annually at its peak in 2014.
lonelyplanet.com

Highlights of Spain: 3 great travel itineraries to make the most of your visit

Seductive Spain attracts travelers to its diverse land, comprising 17 distinct regions. To help you decide where to start, here are three of our best itineraries to inspire you. Ready to start planning? Sign up for our weekly newsletter and get 20% off your next guidebook. See the highlights of...
The Independent

Brazil’s Rio Negro: Exploring the largest swathe of protected rainforest in South America

Saro grabbed my arm and pointed into the flooded forest where the creek spread mirror-calm through endless trunks into darkness.“Shhh!” he said, cutting the boat engine. We stopped talking and drifted slowly, like a fallen petal on the current. With the outboard silent, I noticed that the forest was alive with sound – the whirr of cicadas, the chic-chic of kingfishers, the chirrup of frogs. A pair of metre-long blue-and-yellow macaws flew over us, screeching raucously.But I still couldn’t see what he was pointing at. I shielded my eyes from the sun and squinted into the gloom of the flooded...
AFP

Snickers owner apologises after referring to Taiwan as a country

American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it "respects China's national sovereignty" and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage on the mainland. "Mars Wrigley respects China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and conducts business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations," the statement said.
