Neighborhood May Affect a Couple's Odds of Conceiving

Read on www.usnews.com
Related
People
When Girls Under 15 Experience Childbirth, the Consequences to Their Bodies Can Be Devastating
Earlier this month, an OB-GYN revealed that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old victim of sexual assault who was forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade, sparking a national debate on whether a child should have to carry out a pregnancy.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
My little boy went to a pool party – two weeks later he was fighting for his life
A MUM was watching her son fight for his life two weeks after he was bitten by a bug at a pool party. Jamie Simoson knew something was up with her three-year-old son, Johnny, who was “not acting himself”. His nursery had called to say he didn’t want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Globe
What pregnancy and childbirth do to the bodies of young girls
“Their bodies are not ready for childbirth and it’s very traumatic." After the account a 10-year-old Ohio girl crossing state lines to get an abortion drew national attention last week, some prominent abortion opponents suggested the child should have carried her pregnancy to term. But midwives and doctors who...
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
Some patients say a commonly prescribed steroid triggered mania and suicidal ideation. I should know — it happened to me.
Prednisone is prescribed to millions of Americans. While mood swings are a known side effect, some patients say they experienced much worse.
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
High-potency cannabis linked to increased risk of psychosis and addiction, study suggests
The high-potency cannabis that is now widely available may raise the risk of both psychosis and addiction, a report published Monday in The Lancet Psychiatry finds. The potency of cannabis — measured by how much THC is found in the product — has been rising for nearly half a century, increasing by about 0.29% every year from 1970 to 2017, according to earlier research. THC is the chemical in cannabis responsible for its psychoactive effects.
scitechdaily.com
Poor Sleep Found To Be Associated With Reduced Cognitive Function
The study adds to the body of evidence concerning the relationship between sleep and cognition. A new study found that among a sample of low-income African American individuals, more fragmented sleep and longer stretches of wakefulness after bedtime were related to inferior cognitive function, such as poor attention. Researchers from...
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first...
Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?
One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia. The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essence
New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccines To Temporary Changes In Menstrual Cycles
The study found that 42% of its participants with regular menstrual cycles reported heavier and breakthrough bleeding after being vaccinated. If you’ve noticed unexpected changes in your menstrual cycle after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, a recent study has found that you’re not alone. According to the survey, published...
US News and World Report
How the Overturning of Roe v. Wade May Affect Students' College Decisions
While searching for colleges, students typically consider factors like size, academic program options, proximity to home, cost and available clubs and sports. But given the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court – which hands the decision around the legality of abortions back to the states – the location of a college may now play an even bigger role in the selection process for some students.
Fertility Treatment Puts Many Families In Debt. Here's How To Manage It.
Experts share their advice for easing the financial burden of IVF and other costly procedures.
MedicalXpress
Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use
A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
Study: Racism tied to greater risk of premature births
Maternal death rates among Black and Indigenous women in the United States are two to three times higher than those of White women. In the United Kingdom, maternal death rates are two to four times higher among Black and Asian women than they are among White women, the study authors noted.
psychologytoday.com
If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?
There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
PsyPost
Mothers’ depressive symptoms appear to affect children’s socio-emotional development, partly through parenting practices
A new study adds to a body of research on how parents’ personality and mental health influences children’s socio-emotional and cognitive-motor development. The findings, published in the journal Infant Behavior and Development, suggest that parenting practices play a mediating role in the equation. Psychology studies continue to find...
Slate
How to Do Fertility Control Like It’s 1865
The Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade justified their decision in part by asserting that abortion rights did not exist in the 1860’s when the 14th Amendment was passed. We disagree with the Justices’ legal reasoning. For centuries, women took concoctions or drugs to induce bleeding when their periods were late, “regulating” their menses and restoring what was seen as a healthy, normal flow of blood, while also ensuring an end to any possible early pregnancy.
Comments / 0