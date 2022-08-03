Neighborhood May Affect a Couple's Odds of Conceiving

The high-potency cannabis that is now widely available may raise the risk of both psychosis and addiction, a report published Monday in The Lancet Psychiatry finds. The potency of cannabis — measured by how much THC is found in the product — has been rising for nearly half a century, increasing by about 0.29% every year from 1970 to 2017, according to earlier research. THC is the chemical in cannabis responsible for its psychoactive effects.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO