ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Neighborhood May Affect a Couple's Odds of Conceiving

US News and World Report
 2 days ago
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Boston Globe

What pregnancy and childbirth do to the bodies of young girls

“Their bodies are not ready for childbirth and it’s very traumatic." After the account a 10-year-old Ohio girl crossing state lines to get an abortion drew national attention last week, some prominent abortion opponents suggested the child should have carried her pregnancy to term. But midwives and doctors who...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism

The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys#Income And Fertility#College Education#Health Disparities#Healthday#Oregon State University
NBC News

High-potency cannabis linked to increased risk of psychosis and addiction, study suggests

The high-potency cannabis that is now widely available may raise the risk of both psychosis and addiction, a report published Monday in The Lancet Psychiatry finds. The potency of cannabis — measured by how much THC is found in the product — has been rising for nearly half a century, increasing by about 0.29% every year from 1970 to 2017, according to earlier research. THC is the chemical in cannabis responsible for its psychoactive effects.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Poor Sleep Found To Be Associated With Reduced Cognitive Function

The study adds to the body of evidence concerning the relationship between sleep and cognition. A new study found that among a sample of low-income African American individuals, more fragmented sleep and longer stretches of wakefulness after bedtime were related to inferior cognitive function, such as poor attention. Researchers from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC News

Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?

One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia. The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Essence

New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccines To Temporary Changes In Menstrual Cycles

The study found that 42% of its participants with regular menstrual cycles reported heavier and breakthrough bleeding after being vaccinated. If you’ve noticed unexpected changes in your menstrual cycle after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, a recent study has found that you’re not alone. According to the survey, published...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

How the Overturning of Roe v. Wade May Affect Students' College Decisions

While searching for colleges, students typically consider factors like size, academic program options, proximity to home, cost and available clubs and sports. But given the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court – which hands the decision around the legality of abortions back to the states – the location of a college may now play an even bigger role in the selection process for some students.
COLLEGES
MedicalXpress

Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use

A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Study: Racism tied to greater risk of premature births

Maternal death rates among Black and Indigenous women in the United States are two to three times higher than those of White women. In the United Kingdom, maternal death rates are two to four times higher among Black and Asian women than they are among White women, the study authors noted.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?

There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

Mothers’ depressive symptoms appear to affect children’s socio-emotional development, partly through parenting practices

A new study adds to a body of research on how parents’ personality and mental health influences children’s socio-emotional and cognitive-motor development. The findings, published in the journal Infant Behavior and Development, suggest that parenting practices play a mediating role in the equation. Psychology studies continue to find...
MENTAL HEALTH
Slate

How to Do Fertility Control Like It’s 1865

The Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade justified their decision in part by asserting that abortion rights did not exist in the 1860’s when the 14th Amendment was passed. We disagree with the Justices’ legal reasoning. For centuries, women took concoctions or drugs to induce bleeding when their periods were late, “regulating” their menses and restoring what was seen as a healthy, normal flow of blood, while also ensuring an end to any possible early pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy