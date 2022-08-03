ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thoma Bravo Deepens Cybersecurity Bet With $2.4 Billion Deal for Ping Identity

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Buffett's Firm Reports $44B Loss but Its Businesses Thrive

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Chevron Corp#Hp Inc#Sophos#Sailpoint Technologies#Reuters#Anaplan Inc#Ping Identity#Vista Equity Partners#Refinitiv
US News and World Report

European Shares Slip With U.S. Inflation Data in Focus

(Reuters) -European shares dipped on Tuesday as investors cautiously waited for key U.S. inflation data later in the week for hints on the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rate increases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, retreating after logging its best session in nearly two weeks on Monday.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Simplifying Software Security: Veracode Enhances Frictionless Experience for Developers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Black Hat (booth #2428) – Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions, today announced the enhancement of its Continuous Software Security Platform with substantial improvements to its integrated developer experience. New features include extended integrations to support software composition analysis (SCA), a software bill of materials (SBOM) Application Programming Interface (API), and additional language and framework support for static analysis, further enhancing developers’ ability to secure software in the environments where they work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005141/en/ Fig. 1 Veracode “Beat the Heat” security flaw heat map, State of Software Security Report v12 (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
US News and World Report

Snap Plans to Lay off Employees the Verge

(Reuters) - Snap Inc is in early stages of planning layoffs, the Verge reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. (https://bit.ly/3QaAmql)
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries

(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy