Thoma Bravo Deepens Cybersecurity Bet With $2.4 Billion Deal for Ping Identity

Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Berkshire slashed its spending on stocks and share repurchases, but bought a top executive's stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy for nearly $1 billion.
Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations.
Buffett's Firm Reports $44B Loss but Its Businesses Thrive
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates.
European Shares Slip With U.S. Inflation Data in Focus
(Reuters) -European shares dipped on Tuesday as investors cautiously waited for key U.S. inflation data later in the week for hints on the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rate increases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, retreating after logging its best session in nearly two weeks on Monday.
Simplifying Software Security: Veracode Enhances Frictionless Experience for Developers
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Black Hat (booth #2428) – Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions, today announced the enhancement of its Continuous Software Security Platform with substantial improvements to its integrated developer experience. New features include extended integrations to support software composition analysis (SCA), a software bill of materials (SBOM) Application Programming Interface (API), and additional language and framework support for static analysis, further enhancing developers’ ability to secure software in the environments where they work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005141/en/ Fig. 1 Veracode “Beat the Heat” security flaw heat map, State of Software Security Report v12 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Snap Plans to Lay off Employees the Verge
(Reuters) - Snap Inc is in early stages of planning layoffs, the Verge reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. (https://bit.ly/3QaAmql)
Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries
(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
Novavax Sinks After Halving Sales Forecast on Low Vaccine Demand, Supply Glut
(Reuters) - Novavax Inc on Monday halved its full-year revenue forecast as it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States in the face of a global supply glut and soft demand, sending its shares down 33%. Novavax said it now expects 2022...
