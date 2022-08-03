ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Montenegro Govt Church Deal Triggers Initiative for No-Confidence Motion

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Power Plant Shelled Again, Zelenskiy Rails at Russian 'Nuclear Terror'

(Reuters) -Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that warranted more international...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says It Will Receive Tanks, Planes From North Macedonia

KYIV (Reuters) - North Macedonia has agreed to supply tanks and planes to Ukraine to help fend off Moscow's ongoing invasion, senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday. "Many nations are showing more courage today than half of the G20 (Group of 20 major economic powers). Like North...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Eu#Podgorica#Reuters#Pro European Union
US News and World Report

Analysis-Erdogan Plays up Diplomatic Gains With Eye on Elections

ANKARA (Reuters) - A series of diplomatic wins, capped by the deal to resume Ukraine's grain exports, provides some respite for President Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey's economic strife and offers a blueprint of his campaign strategy for elections due next year. As he prepares for what is shaping up to...
WORLD
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
US News and World Report

Biden Says He Is Concerned About China's Moves Around Taiwan

DOVER, Delaware (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he was not worried about Taiwan but was concerned about China's actions in the region since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. "I’m concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden said as he left...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Why the Unification Church Has Become a Headache for Japan's Kishida

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fumio Kishida is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, as his party's ties to the Unification Church have dented public support following the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe last month. Abe's suspected killer bore a grudge against the church, alleging it bankrupted his mother,...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says It Caught Two Spies Who Helped Destroy Infrastructure in Mykolaiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) detained two men it accused of being Russian intelligence agents responsible for identifying targets for Russian missile strikes that wrecked shipbulding infrastructure in the southern port city of Mykolaiv, the agency said on Saturday. The two men "collected and transmitted intelligence to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Russia Puts Iranian Satellite Into Orbit

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia launched an Iranian satellite into orbit on Tuesday from southern Kazakhstan, just three weeks after President Vladimir Putin and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged to work together against the West. The remote Khayyam sensing satellite, named after the 11th Century Persian poet and philosopher Omar Khayyam,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Militants Kill 17 Soldiers in Mali Attack

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Militants killed 17 Malian soldiers and four civilians in an attack near the town of Tessit on Sunday, the Malian army said. Nine soldiers were also reported missing and vehicles and equipment were destroyed, it said in a statement released late on Monday, adding that it suspected an Islamic State affiliate.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, and at least five people, including a child, were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that munitions blew up at the Saki base, and it emphasized that the installation had not been shelled. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers fleeing a nearby beach as huge clouds of smoke from the explosions rose over the horizon.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

US Pledges $1 Billion More Rockets, Other Arms for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other material to Ukraine from Defense Department stockpiles.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Minister: China Seeks Excuses for Military Drills, and Used Pelosi’s Visit

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China looks for excuses for military exercises, and the excuse this time was U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu said on Tuesday. Wu said China would not have been able to prepare the drones, cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns in such...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Crushed by War, Syrian Tourism Eyes Expat Uptick

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Somar Hazim had high hopes when he opened a hotel in Damascus in 2009, adding to a growing number of boutique guest houses in the Old City that were proving to be a hit with tourists, before war broke out and forced him to close down. Although...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy