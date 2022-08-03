ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Pro-Trump Activists Swamp Election Officials With Sprawling Records Requests

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago
Dennis Gravert
2d ago

I have an idea that would help this scheme go down. You have to be a resident of the district you are requesting information from. You have to pay for the time it takes to search the records for the info you request at prevailing wage. Throw out any requests for personal information on the election workers. That should stop some of the frivolous requests.

mizzury54
1d ago

Donald Trump is the worst thing to ever happen to the United States. He has poisoned the minds of gullible people and wreaked immeasurable damage to our country's principles. Even Republicans are fighting among themselves over alleged fraud in their own primaries because of his demonstrable lie.

Trump is a loser
1d ago

Sad, all those flat earthers spending more time and energy supporting lies instead of seeing the truth. Even Jim Jones had his cult followers; well, until he killed most of them. We can only hope.

