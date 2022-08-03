Financial Struggles Can Be Tough on Families, And Tough to Explain to Kids

Read on www.usnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Related
psychologytoday.com
Homework Struggles May Not Be a Behavior Problem
Mental health challenges and neurodevelopmental differences directly affect children's ability to do homework. Understanding what difficulties are getting in the way — beyond the usual explanation of a behavior problem — is key. Sleep and mental health needs can take priority over homework completion. Chelsea was in 10th...
KIDS・
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
My little boy went to a pool party – two weeks later he was fighting for his life
A MUM was watching her son fight for his life two weeks after he was bitten by a bug at a pool party. Jamie Simoson knew something was up with her three-year-old son, Johnny, who was “not acting himself”. His nursery had called to say he didn’t want...
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 simple but telling green flags that prove you're in a great relationship, according to couples therapists
Being honest with your partner — even when it means avoiding white lies — is a major green flag. Open communication and mutually validating each other's feelings are also great signs. Integrating your partner into your life and making sure your goals align is also important. We tend...
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first...
Age Gap Relationships & Falling in Love
I’ve been dating my boyfriend, Mike, for roughly seven months now. He was entirely unexpected, which is what anyone says to anyone seeking relationship advice, “It comes when you least expect it,” they say. Brilliant. Really.
MedicalXpress
Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood
How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
How Psychology Can Validate Disenfranchised Grief
The COVID-19 pandemic and rise in violence and addiction have left many loved ones with traumatic loss. Trajectories of grief vary. Disbelief, yearning, emotional pain and numbness are natural responses to loss. How long grief lasts is highly individualized. Family, community and society help us bear loss. We need expanded...
Harper's Bazaar
Why revenge bedtime procrastination is ruining your sleep
'There aren't enough hours in the day' is a common complaint we all vent at the water cooler, but the reality of fitting everything in has sparked a new sleep deficit – revenge bedtime procrastination. We've all been there, replying to emails after dinner in front of Stranger Things because that meeting overran during the day, or frantically putting in a late night Amazon Prime order because we didn't get time to go shopping at the weekend. Life is busier than ever and juggling social obligations alongside a career, parent phone calls and the odd blow-dry appointment seems more impossible than ever.
psychologytoday.com
How Bringing Stress Home Can Hurt Relationships
The Relationship Assessment Scale (RAS) measures participants’ satisfaction with their own relationships. Using an assessment to measure this construct can provide valuable information about the relationship, as well as provide direction for therapy. The test cannot, and should not, be used as a measure of compatibility. Marital satisfaction has...
psychologytoday.com
Don't Be Afraid to Ride the Wave of Anxiety
Anxiety can be overwhelming and exhausting, even when the threat isn't real. Instead of denying anxious thoughts and feelings, try to sit with them and identify how they are showing up in your body. Physical activity and journaling can be valuable tools in processing and letting go of anxiety. As...
YOGA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Mamas, Please Take Care of Yourselves
Mothers bear the brunt of the mental, emotional, and physical care of their families. Three ways to take care of yourself to prevent burnout. As women, we bear the brunt of childcare, home management, event planning, and social coordinating, often while holding full-time jobs. Although we may have partners who support and tend to the many moving parts of our daily lives, the mental checklists and the energy that we invest in maintaining inventory of household items, coordinating pick-ups, drop-offs, birthdays, and so much more, still sit with us, the moms.
Resilience is tough when it feels like your difficulties will never end. Here's how to cope
It's tough to be resilient when there is no definite end to your difficulties such as living through a pandemic. Experts share skills to strengthen your resilience and live a fulfilling life.
Gen Z Readers Shared What They Wish Older Generations Understood About Being A Young Person In 2022, And Everyone Should Listen To What They Have To Say
"It's not that we're dramatic or looking for attention — we are genuinely horrified at the state of the world, all while being told that we have it easier than anyone has ever had."
psychologytoday.com
The Joy of Being "Boring"
Generalizing introverted people with negative characteristics is false and harmful because introversion can carry many positive attributes. Balancing between other-focused and self-focused values is critical so as to achieve psychological well-being and life satisfaction. There can be a joy to being “boring” that can accompany a more measured, quiet, introverted...
Have your parents messed you up? And three other key questions to help you regain control of your life
Do you ever feel as though you’re not in control of your thoughts and actions? Perhaps you become irrational when you’re tired or have skipped lunch. Pour yourself a drink when you swore you wouldn’t. If so, you are certainly not alone. All of us struggle to think clearly, understand our decisions or predict our actions at times. A little cognitive chaos is a very human trait.
I love seeing my child develop personal relationships with family members
Family has always been an essential part of my life, and when I became a mother, I wanted my child to experience the same fullness of family relationships that I thrived on growing up. I wanted to make sure he knew that outside of his household, he has a family who cares for him and wants to see him excel. Family who will always be there for him—for fun times and for a shoulder to lean on. Family who will have his back through whatever—especially when his parents may not be around.
Refinery29
The Pandemic Radically Changed The Way We Talk About Grief
"The thing about grief," Ella Risbridger explains, "is that once you're grieving something or someone, you can't really get rid of it." As the author of Midnight Chicken (2019) and The Year Of Miracles (2022), she is trying to get at the heart of her experience of writing after a loss. "It's less like a feeling and more like a realisation that the world is different now."
psychologytoday.com
How Workplace Friends Have Benefits
The workplace creates friendships through physical proximity and shared projects. Workplace friendships are associated with heightened creativity, innovation, and cohesiveness. Workplace social support promotes family cohesion. You have undoubtedly heard the sentiment that people don’t quit jobs. They quit bosses. But some employees who might otherwise throw in the towel...
Comments / 0