Financial Struggles Can Be Tough on Families, And Tough to Explain to Kids

Family has always been an essential part of my life, and when I became a mother, I wanted my child to experience the same fullness of family relationships that I thrived on growing up. I wanted to make sure he knew that outside of his household, he has a family who cares for him and wants to see him excel. Family who will always be there for him—for fun times and for a shoulder to lean on. Family who will have his back through whatever—especially when his parents may not be around.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO