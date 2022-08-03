Moderna COVID Vaccine Sales Forecast Unchanged Even as COVAX Program Cuts Orders

Read on www.usnews.com
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
Regeneron quarterly profit slumps as COVID antibody sales dry up
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) reported a 72.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lacklustre sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail after the U.S. health regulator decided to limit its use earlier this year.
Beyond Meat cuts sales forecast as consumers shun pricier faux meat
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) on Thursday lowered its revenue forecast for the year and announced job cuts as rising inflation hurt the company's efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable for consumers.
EU Says Novavax COVID Shot Must Carry Heart Side-Effect Warning
LONDON (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake. The heart conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Caterpillar gets wrapped in slowing China demand and supply-chain woes
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Tuesday warned of a bigger drop in demand for its excavators in property crisis-hit China, piling on more pain on the industrial bellwether grappling with supply-chain disruptions.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA (TIMS3.SA) posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as soaring costs offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday.
Kellogg's pricier cereals help bolster sales, profit forecasts
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co (K.N) raised its forecast for full-year earnings on Thursday after topping estimates for quarterly sales, as higher prices for its breakfast cereals and snacks helped it overcome cost-related challenges.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment
AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
India's Nykaa expects festival season to boost demand
BENGALURU, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa said on Friday it expects stronger demand for its products in the current quarter after a 'subdued season' where inflationary pressures dented consumer spending.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Sinking Today
Canopy's latest financial results aren't sitting well with shareholders.
Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
EBay's luxury focus drives earnings beat as consumer spending slows
Aug 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) beat second-quarter earnings estimates on Wednesday as the e-commerce company's focus on selling luxury products tempered the hit from a slowdown in consumer spending and weakness in some European markets.
