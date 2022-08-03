Read on www.usnews.com
14 Signs Your Brain Is Aging Faster Than You Are
Ever had a "senior moment" when you can't remember what you were planning on doing when you headed into the kitchen, or the name of your best friend's spouse, or who you have an appointment with at 2 p.m.? Whether you're in your 20s, 40s, 60s or beyond, these occasional brain hiccups are normal and usually nothing to worry about (via Mayo Clinic). But if they happen persistently and you notice any of the other worrisome symptoms, it's possible that your brain is aging faster than you are.
Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests
While scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows regular stretching and motion exercises can help older people with mild memory troubles. Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to do aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises....
Study of sleep in older adults suggests nixing naps, striving for 7-9 hours a night
Napping, as well as sleeping too much or too little or having poor sleep patterns, appears to increase the risk for cardiovascular disease in older adults, new research shows. The study, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, adds to a growing body of evidence supporting sleep's importance to good health. The American Heart Association recently added sleep duration to its checklist of health and lifestyle factors for cardiovascular health, known as Life's Essential 8. It says adults should average seven to nine hours of sleep a night.
studyfinds.org
Just doing chores at home cuts the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, study reveals
MINNEAPOLIS – Cooking, washing the dishes, and gardening can slash the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. A study of more than half a million adults found those who did household chores were 21 percent less likely to develop the disease. Chores rank as the second biggest protective activity behind regular exercise — including brisk walks or bike rides — which lowered dementia cases by 35 percent.
earth.com
Loneliness is an underestimated threat to heart health
Social isolation and loneliness are two different constructs. A person can be socially isolated but not feel lonely or, conversely, can feel lonely despite not being socially isolated. Both social isolation (the objective state of having few or infrequent social contacts), and loneliness (perceived isolation that causes stress) are associated with adverse health outcomes.
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
nypressnews.com
Dementia warning: New study links popular UK drink to ‘poorer cognitive performance’
Dementia is a general term for symptoms associated with progressive brain decline. Age is the preeminent risk factor for dementia, which does not augur well for the coming decades, when millions will enter old age. However, ageing may be inevitable but dementia is not. And there are proven ways to modify your risk of brain decline.
AOL Corp
These 8 things could age your brain by 3 years, according to new research
Certain aspects of our risk for dementia are genetic. But each year, we're discovering more about little lifestyle factors that can make a big difference in our cognitive sharpness throughout the lifespan. Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia) is already one of the top 10 causes of death...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MedicalXpress
Poor diet, household chaos may impair young children's cognitive skills
Poor nutrition coupled with living in a chaotic household environment may negatively affect young children's executive functioning, the higher order cognitive skills that govern memory, attention and emotional control, researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have found. Children 18 months to 2 years old who ate greater quantities of...
Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?
One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia. The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.
MedicalXpress
Could loss of smell from COVID-19 create future 'dementia wave?'
A review of studies about the effect of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—on the olfactory system introduces questions about whether loss of smell associated with COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of developing dementia later in life. The review is published ahead of print in the Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP).
deseret.com
Can you train your brain to overcome depression, dementia and other challenges?
Folks who think just working on crossword puzzles or playing sudoku will keep their brains sharp are apt to be disappointed. Regular video games don’t hold much promise, either, though all those activities can be enjoyable. Whether the brain can be trained to improve has been fodder for ad...
Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints
New research hints that even a simple exercise routine just might help older Americans with mild memory problems. Doctors have long advised physical activity to help keep a healthy brain fit. But the government–funded study marks the longest test of whether exercise makes any difference once memory starts to slide — research performed amid a pandemic that added isolation to the list of risks to participants’ brain health.
MedPage Today
Regular Exercise Program May Stall Cognitive Decline
Sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment who engaged in regular exercise for a year maintained their cognition without decline, topline data from the EXERT trial showed. Older adults who engaged in either moderate intensity aerobic training or stretching, balance, and range-of-motion exercises for 12 months showed no change...
Freethink
ADHD drugs might also treat Alzheimer’s disease
Ateam of neuroscientists from Imperial College London found “good evidence” that drugs to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) could be effective in treating cognitive symptoms and apathy in Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry. Neurotransmitter affected...
How your job can predict if you’ll fall victim to dementia
WE all have days when we'd rather sit in front of the couch than head into work. Not only do they pay the bills, but experts have now warned that your job could also predict your risk of dementia. It's estimated that around 676,000 people in England have the condition,...
