Women's Health

Medical News Today

Signs of heart failure in a child: Symptoms and treatment

Heart failure is when the heart cannot properly pump blood around the body. Children with heart failure may experience shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in their legs, ankles, and feet, and skin discoloration. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , about 1% of newborn infants in...
Medical News Today

What to know about asthma COPD overlap syndrome

Asthma COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) is an umbrella term that doctors use when a person has both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These lung diseases share some similarities, but they are separate conditions. ACOS is a recent term, and research into the causes and treatment is in its...
Medical News Today

What are acute exacerbations of COPD?

People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
scitechdaily.com

Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia

Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
Health Digest

The Unexpected Link Between Hypothyroidism And Dementia

With more than 55 million people living with dementia worldwide, the World Health Organization lists it as one of its priorities in public health. Since there is no known cure for dementia, researchers are looking into the many risk factors that might result in a dementia diagnosis. According to a recent study in Neurology, a hypothyroidism diagnosis might result in a greater likelihood of developing dementia.
2minutemedicine.com

Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis

1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
docwirenews.com

Treating Type 2 Diabetes and Advanced CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) face increased health burdens and are at increased risk for cardiovascular events and mortality. The most common cause of CKD is type 2 diabetes, and both diabetes and CKD are associated with greater risk of all-cause mortality and increased rates of infection and cardiovascular events. The increased mortality is attributable in part to cardiovascular or infection-related events.
verywellhealth.com

Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
MedicalXpress

Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems

Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Medical News Today

How common is rheumatoid arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is the most common type of autoimmune arthritis. Research suggests it affects up to 1% of the global population. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune condition that causes joint pain, swelling, and inflammation. Read on to learn about the prevalence of RA, its causes, risk factors, symptoms, and more.
2minutemedicine.com

Atherosclerotic risk factors associated with stroke in adulthood present from childhood and increase with age

1. Atherosclerotic risk factors associated with stroke later in life were present in children, but not associated with arterial ischemic stroke. 2. Atherosclerotic risk factors become increasingly common with age and are significantly associated with risk of stroke by the third decade of life. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good)
renalandurologynews.com

Higher Fluoroquinolone Doses May Be Toxic in Advanced CKD

Health care providers commonly prescribe fluoroquinolones at higher than recommended doses to patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), increasing their risk for serious adverse events, according to a recent study. Using a 2008-2020 database of Ontario residents with universal health care coverage, investigators identified 11,917 adults aged 66 years...
