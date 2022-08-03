Read on awesome923.com
Related
Sedalia Police Reports For August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to an intoxicated subject with a weapon. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the subject, who was intoxicated, but carrying a BB gun. The victim stated that while the subject was walking, they pointed the weapon at them. Sergio Marcos, 44, Homeless, was arrested for Assault in the 4th Degree. Marcos was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for August 5, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and McDonald Road on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and no rear lights. Deputies made contact with the driver, Keenan Marshall, 19, of Sedalia. Marshall was found to have a Failure to Appear warrant out of Cooper County on original charges of Excessive Speeding. Marshall was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked on the warrant, pending a $250 cash only bond.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Domestic Assault, Child Endangerment
Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road Saturday evening in reference to a warrant check. A resident allowed Deputies inside the home, and immediately denied the presence of the suspect Deputies were looking for. However, a deputy outside the residence spotted the suspect in a...
KMZU
Marshall man arrested on drug and weapon charges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Marshall resident faces allegations of drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Zachary R. Hendrix, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sentenced to 7 years
One of two men arrested last year with nearly a pound of methamphetamine pleads guilty to a reduced charge. Isaac Wheeler, of Camdenton, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheeler had previously been charged with drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison on the drug possession charge and 30 days in the county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Alabama Man Arrested After Shooting at End Zone
In the early morning hours of August 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3120 West Broadway Boulevard, for a reported shooting. After a detailed investigation, it was determined the suspect was upset about a bicycle, and confronted subjects in the parking lot while displaying a firearm. As the subjects who were confronted left the parking lot, the suspect shot the firearm in the direction of the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/5)
Flooded road 800 Block NE J Hwy/HBO, Alarm 100 Block SE AA Hwy/disregarded. Burglary E 4th St, Montrose/report taken. Agency assist 1000 block SE 675 Rd/ HBO. Agency assist in regards to stolen vehicle/ UTL. Identity theft 700 NE Hwy AC/report taken. Ordinance enforcement 200 block N 5th St, Deepwater....
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES DUE IN COURT
A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
kjluradio.com
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
krcgtv.com
Woman dies, man injured in Pettis County crash
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One woman died and a man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor, 84, of LaMonte, drove through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Missouri Route 127 and Highway Y, about eight miles west of Sedalia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRMS Radio
Camden County Fugitive ‘On the Run’ for Eight Years Taken into Custody
A southeast Missouri man wanted on a felony warrant out of Camden County since March, 2014, has been arrested. Details of how 50-year-old Chad Leon Hale was taken into custody were not immediately released. Hale is charged with a class-C felony for abuse or neglect of a child. He’s been one of the longest running fugitives according to Camden County’s “most wanted” list and is being held, pending formal arraignment, on no bond.
mykdkd.com
Busy Week for Henry County Sheriff’s K-9 Elinor
K-9 Elinor had a busy weekend. On Friday, July 29th MSHP requested to sniff a vehicle they had stopped in the 400 block of NW K, positive alert/ Trooper located suspected narcotics, meth, fentynal, several xanax pills and other miscellaneous pills, charged with distribution. On Saturday the 30th Deputies Baker...
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The area is The post Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store
Ballparks of America hosts 28 teams for Cal Ripken World Series Tournament in Branson, Mo. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee is waist-deep in melons.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0