USD POLL : Which of the following John Hughes movies do you like best?

Devil in the White City - Ordered To Series by Hulu - Keanu Reeves to Star
It’s official: Hulu is moving forward with a TV adaptation of Erik Larson’s best-seller Devil in the White City with Keanu Reeves set to star in what will be his largest TV role to date. The drama, which has been developed as a film and TV series since...
Welcome To Flatch - Season 2 - Jaime Pressly Joins Cast
Emmy winner Jaime Pressly (Mom) has joined the cast of Fox’s comedy series Welcome To Flatch as a series regular for its upcoming second season. She will play a new character named Barb Flatch. Barb Flatch (Pressly) grew up a Flatch, in Flatch. She has returned to her hometown...
In The Dark - Episode 4.11 - The Deep End - Press Release
A TANGLED WEB - Josh's (Theodore Bhat) persistence to bring Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) down motivates everyone to pull a plan together. Murphy asks Felix (Morgan Krantz) for a favor and Darnell (Keston John) learns some intriguing information about the team behind Bolt. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw (#410). Original airdate 08/22/2022.
Archer - Episode 13.02 - Operation: Fang - Press Release
Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.
The Sandman - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Sandman is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Tell Me Lies - First Look Promo
"Tell Me Lies" follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
Little Demon - Episode 1.03 - Everybody's Dying for the Weekend - Press Release
Satan and Chrissy enter an otherworldly game show. Laura and Darlene's girl's night gets cray cray. Written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 5th August 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.8 - To Death We Must Stoop. Dynasty - Episode 5.19 - But a Drug Scandal?. Everything's Trash - Episode...
What We Do In The Shadows - Episode 4.09 - Freddie - Press Release
Guillermo has a visitor from overseas. Written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn; directed by DJ Stipsen.
The Driver - Skeet Ulrich Joins Cast
Skeet Ulrich is set as a lead opposite Giancarlo Esposito in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.
