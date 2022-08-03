Read on www.carolinacoastonline.com
Five of the Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter presented to the county commissioners
BEAUFORT - Members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret County commissioners.
Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote
SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable
CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
Peletier tension goes public as mayor and commissioner criticize another board member during meeting
PELETIER — Simmering tensions among members of the Peletier Board of Commissioners went highly public Monday night as Mayor Dale Sowers and Commissioner Dann Taylor lambasted Commissioner Steven Overby for comments he made on a Facebook page in June. The board, with Overby and Commissioner David Bragg absent, met...
Board of Education awards contract for access controls on school exterior doors as work continues on security walls at Newport Elementary School
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $977,896 contract Aug. 2 to install access controls on all school exterior doors and received an update on construction of two brick security walls at Newport Elementary School. County school officials began a major effort this summer to improve security...
CCC to hold public forum, meeting
MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual public forum at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 in the Camp Glenn Building that now serves as the CCC Foundation Building. Those who wish to speak must submit a Request to Speak form at least 24 hours prior to the beginning of the public forum. Requests can be made at carteret.edu/BOTPublicForum.
Cape Carteret hires Frank Rush as town manager
CAPE CARTERET — After a one-hour closed session during a special meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting, Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously in open session Wednesday afternoon to hire Frank Rush as its new town manager. Mayor Will Baker said Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle...
Opinion: panel erred on dock
I am writing this letter to express my strong disappointment with the vote supporting the special-use permit to extend the dock at the Bake Bottle Brew at 147 Front St. at the commission meeting on July 11. While the decision was complicated and a divisive one between business owners and the community, it was a stunning outcome to learn that after requesting an outside expert opinion on the safety issues pertaining to marine navigation, knowing the negative impact to a longstanding proximal (let's not split hairs about it being "adjoining/abutting") business owner, and spending $8,500 of the town's hard earned taxpayer dollars, Commissioners Jeff Conaway, Pat Turner and Larry Philpott proceeded to ignore both the outside consultant's opinion and the impact on a thriving Swansboro tourist attraction. Just this past week my sister and I took a Sunset Cruise with the Lady Swan and were regaled with tales by Capt. Tim on the boat-building history of Swansboro, the Confederate fortification on Huggins Island and the protection of our natural waterways with the designation of Bear Island as state park land. These cruises remind us of a part of our historical legacy that will be lost to future visitors to our town. Our mayor and commissioners have a civic duty as elected town officials to do more than cast a vote. They should lead an effort to negotiate/mediate a compromise between the BBB owners, the town and nearby dock owners to allow all waterfront businesses to thrive, as well as to allow the public dock to safely accommodate the 46-foot vessels for which it was intended (which represents 25 percent of the traffic). To do otherwise will lose my vote in the next election. Cynthia Binanay lives in Swansboro.
Teachers prepare for return of MaST students as BOE contemplates closure of school
MOREHEAD CITY — Janessa Days, an English IV teacher at the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School, sorted books Wednesday in preparation for the return of 51 students on Tuesday, Aug. 9. She is one of two full-time teachers for the fall semester at the school, which...
Renourishment project at Wrightsville Beach uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can't get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there's just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually happens every three years...
EDITORIAL: City should put rumors to rest
Anonymous email postings and a lack of response to questions about staff personnel appear to be the new management protocol for Morehead City’s Town Council and it is proving to be destructive. In July the town council convened a special public meeting to vote on the employment of Town...
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
Two Carteret County roads to receive new drainage pipes as work on U.S. 70 delayed one week
BEAUFORT – Two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed on the following dates to allow state transportation workers to improve the drainage systems:. Aug. 3.: Merrimon Road south of its intersection with Laurel Road. Aug. 15-18: U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street) north of North...
Onslow County offers property check service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found about 300,000 tires of an old reef. In the 1970s,...
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at...
Carteret Community theater to launch capital campaign towards reopening
– The Carteret Community Theater building has been unused since September 2018 when Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage, leaving the building an empty shell. Almost four years later, the board of directors is continuing to work toward the goal of being able to resume use of the building. Hurricane Florence...
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
Rita Harris, 98; service August 8
Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
