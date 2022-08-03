I am writing this letter to express my strong disappointment with the vote supporting the special-use permit to extend the dock at the Bake Bottle Brew at 147 Front St. at the commission meeting on July 11. While the decision was complicated and a divisive one between business owners and the community, it was a stunning outcome to learn that after requesting an outside expert opinion on the safety issues pertaining to marine navigation, knowing the negative impact to a longstanding proximal (let's not split hairs about it being "adjoining/abutting") business owner, and spending $8,500 of the town's hard earned taxpayer dollars, Commissioners Jeff Conaway, Pat Turner and Larry Philpott proceeded to ignore both the outside consultant's opinion and the impact on a thriving Swansboro tourist attraction. Just this past week my sister and I took a Sunset Cruise with the Lady Swan and were regaled with tales by Capt. Tim on the boat-building history of Swansboro, the Confederate fortification on Huggins Island and the protection of our natural waterways with the designation of Bear Island as state park land. These cruises remind us of a part of our historical legacy that will be lost to future visitors to our town. Our mayor and commissioners have a civic duty as elected town officials to do more than cast a vote. They should lead an effort to negotiate/mediate a compromise between the BBB owners, the town and nearby dock owners to allow all waterfront businesses to thrive, as well as to allow the public dock to safely accommodate the 46-foot vessels for which it was intended (which represents 25 percent of the traffic). To do otherwise will lose my vote in the next election. Cynthia Binanay lives in Swansboro.

SWANSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO