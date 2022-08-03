ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peletier, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Five of the Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter presented to the county commissioners

BEAUFORT - Members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret County commissioners.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote

SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable

CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peletier, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Cape Carteret, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Board of Education awards contract for access controls on school exterior doors as work continues on security walls at Newport Elementary School

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $977,896 contract Aug. 2 to install access controls on all school exterior doors and received an update on construction of two brick security walls at Newport Elementary School. County school officials began a major effort this summer to improve security...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

CCC to hold public forum, meeting

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will hold its annual public forum at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 in the Camp Glenn Building that now serves as the CCC Foundation Building. Those who wish to speak must submit a Request to Speak form at least 24 hours prior to the beginning of the public forum. Requests can be made at carteret.edu/BOTPublicForum.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret hires Frank Rush as town manager

CAPE CARTERET — After a one-hour closed session during a special meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting, Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously in open session Wednesday afternoon to hire Frank Rush as its new town manager. Mayor Will Baker said Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Opinion: panel erred on dock

I am writing this letter to express my strong disappointment with the vote supporting the special-use permit to extend the dock at the Bake Bottle Brew at 147 Front St. at the commission meeting on July 11. While the decision was complicated and a divisive one between business owners and the community, it was a stunning outcome to learn that after requesting an outside expert opinion on the safety issues pertaining to marine navigation, knowing the negative impact to a longstanding proximal (let's not split hairs about it being "adjoining/abutting") business owner, and spending $8,500 of the town's hard earned taxpayer dollars, Commissioners Jeff Conaway, Pat Turner and Larry Philpott proceeded to ignore both the outside consultant's opinion and the impact on a thriving Swansboro tourist attraction. Just this past week my sister and I took a Sunset Cruise with the Lady Swan and were regaled with tales by Capt. Tim on the boat-building history of Swansboro, the Confederate fortification on Huggins Island and the protection of our natural waterways with the designation of Bear Island as state park land. These cruises remind us of a part of our historical legacy that will be lost to future visitors to our town. Our mayor and commissioners have a civic duty as elected town officials to do more than cast a vote. They should lead an effort to negotiate/mediate a compromise between the BBB owners, the town and nearby dock owners to allow all waterfront businesses to thrive, as well as to allow the public dock to safely accommodate the 46-foot vessels for which it was intended (which represents 25 percent of the traffic). To do otherwise will lose my vote in the next election. Cynthia Binanay lives in Swansboro.
SWANSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Quinn
carolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: City should put rumors to rest

Anonymous email postings and a lack of response to questions about staff personnel appear to be the new management protocol for Morehead City’s Town Council and it is proving to be destructive. In July the town council convened a special public meeting to vote on the employment of Town...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Cherry Point to usher in new leadership

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
HAVELOCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Ems Department
WNCT

Onslow County offers property check service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WECT

Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City

Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at...
SURF CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community theater to launch capital campaign towards reopening

– The Carteret Community Theater building has been unused since September 2018 when Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage, leaving the building an empty shell. Almost four years later, the board of directors is continuing to work toward the goal of being able to resume use of the building. Hurricane Florence...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Rita Harris, 98; service August 8

Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
MARSHALLBERG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy