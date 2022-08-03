NPics Launches to Introduce NFT-Fi Concept, Allows Leveraged NFT Trading

Read on u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
3 Cryptos to Buy and Hold During a Crypto Winter
These valuable networks possess characteristics that should help them weather the storm.
u.today
Shiba Inu Lead Developer Says BONE Has "Woken Up" as Price Jumps 25%
u.today
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Is His Own Largest Position
u.today
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
u.today
SHIB, XRP and AVAX Are Now Supported Cryptocurrencies by Binance Card
Binance, one of the largest crypto ecosystems in the world, announced the addition of XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Avalanche (AVAX) as means of payment with the Binance Card. The cryptocurrencies are added to an already diverse roster, which includes BTC, BUSD and ETH, as well as tokens from SANTOS, PORTO and LAZIO soccer clubs actively supported by Binance.
u.today
Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4
InvestorPlace
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
u.today
Bitcoin May Rally by 240% from Here, According to Ark Invest
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Unseen Price Performance
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
u.today
The 5th Edition Connected Banking is All Set to Lay Down the Foundation of Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
Technology is fast becoming a central factor in the banking and financial services industry generating new opportunities and contributing to the region’s financial sector. Financial institutions in the last decade have witnessed dramatic changes owing to rising competition, growing customer expectations, innovative compliance regulations, and more. The last year has also witnessed a drastic acceleration and shift to a cashless digital economy, with extraordinary growth in the number of e-payment transactions.
u.today
Unleashing the Potential of Financial Technology and Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
u.today
XT.com Lists Fanverse (FT) With USDT Trading Pair
XT.com, the world’s first social infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list Fanverse (FT) token with USDT trading pair on its platform. The listing of FT is scheduled to occur on August 4th, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC) on the exchange’s Main Zone (Web3).
