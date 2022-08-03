Richmond Kiwanis Foundation donates $50,000 toward playrooms at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Read on rvahub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
Richmond trims Diamond District finalist field to 2
The City of Richmond announced Friday it has narrowed its finalist field for the Diamond District project from three development teams to two.
rvahub.com
MEDARVA Foundation opens interactive medical science learning space at Short Pump Town Center
The center, open through the end of August, will let visitors learn about human anatomy, surgery, and the MEDARVA Foundation’s work to support scientific research and medical access in Central Virginia. The MEDARVA Foundation has opened Surgeon Immersion, an experiential center at Short Pump Town Center, during the month...
rvahub.com
U of R’s Modlin Center for the Arts announces 2022-2023 season
The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-2023 season, and has announced that it is being even more intentional than ever in offering a diverse program of artists, emphasizing BIPOC and women-led companies to share its stages and classrooms this season. The University of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
Richmond bakery provides young adults with ingredients of a new career
One Westover Hills bakery is baking up a way for young adults with special abilities to start a career thanks to a program endorsed by the Virginia Department of Education.
rvahub.com
The Community Foundation invests over $4.6 million in local nonprofits, programs in Greater Richmond
“At a time when local residents are dealing with the challenges of increased housing costs, limited childcare availability, higher grocery bills, and much more, we are enormously grateful for our nonprofit partners that provide critical programs and services to support economic mobility,” said Scott Blackwell, Chief Community Impact Officer.
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
RELATED PEOPLE
Richmond Public Schools holding backpack, school supply drive
The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Drive will take place Thursday, August 11 at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond.
More than 3,000 customers without power in Richmond during afternoon storms
As stormed raged across the region on Friday afternoon residents throughout the area lost power. In Richmond, 3,348 Dominion Energy customers were without power.
Richmond panel to pick developer to revamp Diamond stadium from 3 finalists
Minor League Baseball officials have made it clear -- if the city of Richmond wants to keep the Flying Squirrels at the Diamond, then the team needs a new revamped, redeveloped stadium by 2025.
rvahub.com
Weekend Radar: Moonlight Ride, AVAIL, Dragon Boats, Black Widow Tryouts
It’s not too late to sign-up and ride with hundreds of others. Get back into the saddle little buckaroo. Along with the 8-mile Ride, the 3-mile Family Ride, and virtual option, the Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride has something for everyone! Upon finishing your ride back at Sports Backers Stadium, celebrate at the Post-Ride Party with music, refreshments, and a soft drink or beer. Whether you join us for the in-person festivities or choose to ride your own route, all participants will receive a commemorative event shirt, bike lights, goodie bag, and more!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
Richmond wants to buy back guns – will it actually reduce violence?
Earlier this week, Mayor Levar Stoney announced a gun buyback event designed to reduce gun violence in the City of Richmond - but years of research have cast doubt on the effectiveness of buyback programs in reducing gun violence.
rvahub.com
Reggae to Soothe Your Sunday Soul at Music in the Park
One of RVA’s best kept secrets in the wonderful world of Reggae sounds. MITP is proud to introduce you to Unity Sound Reggae Band. Classic, old-school Reggae is the template here. Perfect for a sultry August evening. This Sunday, Forest Hill Park at 6 PM and it’s free as always.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
townandtourist.com
15 Best Hiking Trails in Richmond, VA (Great for All Hikers!)
Richmond is not only the capital city of Virginia, but it’s also one of the oldest cities in America. The rich history of the area draws in thousands of visitors a year. Despite this, there remains a small-town charm to Richmond that is appealing to residents. Many of the...
styleweekly.com
Goin' to California
Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
Residents in Richmond hopeful after completion of Phase 1 of Creighton Court renovations
After the first phase of the Creighton Court redevelopment project finished early, the community is excited to see what's next.
Comments / 0