Implications of Kansas voters rejecting new abortion restrictions
Democrats and Republicans are reevaluating their messaging around abortion after voters in Kansas chose to protect abortion rights in the state. CBS News' Lana Zak and Debra Alfarone speak with Katie Bernard, a reporter with the Kansas City Star, about the impact of the vote in a historically conservative state.
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation
This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
Indiana lawmakers approve abortion ban
Indiana's Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. Indiana was among the earliest Republican-run...
DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins
Democrats question merit of Johnson County sheriff's endorsement of GOP House nominee Amanda Adkins, who seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. The post DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kari Lake wins Republican primary race for Arizona governor
CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined Nikki Battiste and David Begnaud with an update on the Arizona primary election, where Trump-backed ally Kari Lake won the GOP nomination for governor, and details about the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, where controversial Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke Thursday.
Senator Sinema backs health, climate, tax plan
Overnight, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said she will support the Democrats’ sweeping health care, climate and tax plan. That paves the way for the bill's passage. CBS's Scott MacFarlane reports on the late night developments.
LJWORLD
No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No
For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Far-right candidate Andy Ogles wins GOP primary for Nashville U.S. House seat
Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee's crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, "Liberals, we're coming for you." Ogles, the Maury County mayor...
WIBW
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney General […]
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman to return to in-person campaigning after stroke in May
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will return to in-person campaigning next week after recovering from a stroke in May. The Democratic Senate candidate will be holding a rally in Erie, Penn., next Friday. The rally will mark his first appearance at a major public campaign event since his stroke, which...
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
CBS 58
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on party's midterm strategy
Democrats could make abortion a key issue in the 2022 midterms after Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have opened the door for more restrictions. CBS News' Robert Costa speaks with veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on "Red and Blue" about the party's strategy ahead of the midterms.
rewind943.com
Election results: With Robertson early votes in, Dean leads chancellor race, Wallace leads for judge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with no early and absentee votes in yet, plus 0 of 38 precincts reporting. NEWS ALERTS:...
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim an additional $45.2 million in punitive damages
A Texas jury has ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook school shooting $45.2 million in punitive damages. The same jury a day earlier awarded the family $4.1 million in compensatory damages, after Jones had been found liable for defamation by a judge over his claims the shooting was "a hoax."
Texas jury orders Alex Jones to pay over $4 million in damages to family of Sandy Hook victim
A Texas jury ordered Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook shooting. As Nancy Chen reports, that's signifanctly less than the $150 million the family was seeking, but far more than the $8 Jones' lawyers had suggested.
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first...
