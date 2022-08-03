Severe Storms Knock out Power for Thousands of Minnesotans

Read on quickcountry.com
Related
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
SE Minnesota, Strong Storms With Hail And Flash Flooding Saturday
It looks like we'll be in for another wet and humid weekend in Rochester and all over Southeastern Minnesota. The National Weather Service out of LaCrosse, Wisconsin says to watch out for flooding, damaging wind, and hail. According to the NWS - Lacrosse,. Periodic showers and storms will be seen...
Check Out These Unusual Tips To Stay Cool In Minnesota
The temperatures the last few days in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been absolutely horrible! The humidity just sticks to you and makes it feel like we are living in a sauna at times. Unfortunately, it is summer, and it is August and that heat is not over for us yet. Next time you need to find a way to cool off, try one (or two) of these tips that work but are a bit unusual.
Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?
Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
Fun Things To Do This August in Minnesota
While summer is almost over, it is not quite done yet! I feel as though the summer has gotten away from me, even though I have done so much within the past couple of months. If you are feeling like me and are still looking for some new and fun things to do, here is a list of things you can definitely try and do before time runs out! majority of these events are within the Twin Cities but are still things you can definitely try!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
Minnesota Joins Nationwide Robocall Crackdown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has signed onto a multi-state effort to investigate companies believed to be responsible for allowing the majority of robocalls going out to phones across the country. The investigation into what are called gateway companies is the first action taken by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Chris Stapleton Heads to Eastern Kentucky to Help With Flood Relief Efforts
In the wake of a devastating flood pattern that has left more than 35 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky, Chris Stapleton quietly made his way to the hardest-hit counties to help in relief efforts for his home state. Stapleton was spotted in a Prestonburg,...
New Shop is the First-of-its-Kind in the Mall of America
The Mall of America is filled with all kinds of shops and restaurants. And lately, it seems to me like it's starting to open stores to become like a one-stop shop. One of those shops just opened a few days ago. It's their second location, the first one is in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Sick and Tired of Contaminated Chicken? Here’s USDA’S Plan.
On Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture confused a lot of everyday people when they said they were going to declare salmonella an adulterant in breaded stuffed raw chicken products. Think chicken Kiev and cordon bleu. Does that mean you won't be able to buy chicken breaded and stuffed with...
Have You Tried Any of These Minnesota Top ‘Weird Food’ Combos?
We asked you to share a favorite food combo that everyone else thinks is completely weird -- and there was a clear favorite. You can see all the personal favorites below, but there was one that kept coming up over & over again:. The Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich. Never...
Weapons & Drugs Found by TSA at MSP Result in 10 Year in Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug conviction stemming from the discovery of various contraband in his checked luggage at the Twin Cities airport. According to federal court documents, Kevin Aguilar-Moreno was attempting to board...
After Years Of Decline, New Report 17% Increase In Young Drivers Dying
Want the good news or the bad news first? The bad news? "In 2020 there were 1,885 young drivers who died in traffic crashes, a 17-percent increase from 1,616 in 2019." According to Zutobi.com, Minnesota has the least teenage driving fatalities in the country, with 9.52 deaths per 100,000 teenage drivers. Of course, even as the state with the least, it's still a lot of teenagers dying needlessly.
Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities Animal Control Officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked by a stray dog. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the Animal Control Officer was responding to reports of two stray dogs that were causing problems for some utility workers. When the animal control officer arrived at the scene, he was attacked by one of the dogs and suffered a leg injury.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0