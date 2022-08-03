Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

Read on www.iowa.media
Related
iowa.media
Muscatine Police investigate shots fired incident
Muscatine Police are investigating a shots fired incident from earlier this week. According to a Muscatine PD news release, at approximately 11:35 Wednesday night the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. A residence in this area was struck by gunfire, but there were no reported injuries. Investigators believed the shooter targeted the residence in an isolated incident.
iowa.media
North Liberty man among two suspects arrested for Benton County murder
A North Liberty man is among two suspects arrested for a murder in Benton County last month. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody Thursday morning for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested Wednesday night.
iowa.media
Muscatine Police investigate vandalism at elementary school
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments responded to Madison Elementary School on 1st Avenue at 3:10 Friday morning for a fire alarm. When officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside due to vandalism. A photo posted to social media showed one wall spray-painted with the message “NO BULLYING”.
iowa.media
Parolee arrested after allegedly showing up to probation office intoxicated
A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at a state park near Maquoketa were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.
iowa.media
Coralville hoping to redevelop area along Strip near 1st Avenue
A major redevelopment project is in the works for the south side of the Coralville Strip west of Walgreens. The City Council unanimously approved a preliminary plat and the first consideration of a rezoning ordinance to accommodate the project last week. The plan would get rid of structures between Walgreens,...
iowa.media
Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
iowa.media
Pohlson and Smith Families Have A Heart For Community Service
Paul Pohlson and his wife, Debby, were living in the Quad Cities at the time and Pohlson was running Head Start Preschool programs on the Iowa side of the two-state area. “It was a social work program and I didn’t make a lot of money,” recalled Pohlson. “My wife and I decided to make a move to be closer to family.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Iowa City Council to hold special Thursday session to consider removal of TRC chair
The Iowa City City Council is scheduled to hold a special session Thursday to consider removing the recently-appointed chair of the city’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission after a podcast came to light with her using racial expletives describing members of the black community. Mayor Bruce Teague brought up the...
iowa.media
Cascade resident writes, directs Starlighters’ play
A unique and special opportunity has come to Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa, thanks to a local now-playwright. Shawn Carr, of Cascade, wrote and is directing “Lost Memories,” a studio theater production. The assistant director is Jan Cratsenberg. “If it wasn’t for Jan, this play would not be...
iowa.media
Nursing Administration Promotions at St. Francis Manor
(Grinnell, IA – July 29, 2022) Three St. Francis Manor nursing staff members have been promoted effective July 24. Kory Probasco has been named Director of Nursing (DON) after serving as Assistant Director of Nursing since February of 2021. Kayla Lint is serving as Assistant Director of Nursing (ADON) in addition to continuing as home healthcare director. Jen Ditzler began working full-time in the role of Quality Nurse Coordinator.
iowa.media
Fill the Bus and Boxes
Help Iowa Realty Grinnell and The Iowa Realty Foundation Fill the Bus and Boxes with new school supplies now through Saturday, Aug. 6! You can drop off new supplies for Grinnell-Newburg students at Pagliai’s Pizza in Grinnell!. Other drop off locations include the Iowa Realty Newton office at 736...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Kids Market is returning to the Iowa City Farmers Market
Applications are now being accepted online for the Kids Market that will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Iowa City Farmers Market. Vendors between the ages of 8 and 18 will set up booths on the green space on the Washington Street side of the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp. In previous years, Kids Market has featured everything from baked goods—including dog treats—to candles and homegrown produce.
iowa.media
Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is at Grinnell College.
Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visited with the Grinnell College Community Connections (formerly the Office of Community Enhancement). VP of Community Engagement and Strategic Planning, Monica Chavez-Silva, discussed the name change and the expanded direction their office is taking along with some of their upcoming projects. As part of their mission to serve as a collaborative thought partner with college and community change makers for the common good, they’ve recently held community visioning sessions on the future of Grinnell College Golf Course (take their survey to provide your feedback: https://tinyurl.com/4mwwuwby).
Comments / 0