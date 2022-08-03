Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

A man who reported to his parole officer Wednesday ended up in the Johnson County Jail after allegedly showing up intoxicated and threatening officers. According to a report by the Department of Corrections, 43-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr reported to the probation office on Keokuk Street Wednesday, demanding to speak to his probation officer. He allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant by screaming, pacing, and having irrational speech. He reportedly told probation officers on scene multiple times that he was going to kill someone at the 501 Cross Park complex, escalating to the point of screaming and flailing his arms around. Hawkins also repeated the threat in front of the building.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO