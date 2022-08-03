Read on cbs4indy.com
Related
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests 2 in connection to July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the July 3 murder of a 31-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Police arrested 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler for their alleged involvement. On Sunday, July 3, police were called to the 7000 block of...
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
Man dies after crashing into tree in Lawrence, police say
A man died from injuries he suffered when drove off a road and crashed into a tree early Thursday in Lawrence, police say.
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
Marion child in hospital after fire, brother directed crews to her from roof
MARION, Ind. — An eight-year-old Marion girl is in the hospital breathing through a machine after a fire at her home early Thursday morning. Kaylin McGhee was pulled unresponsive from her second story window after her brother pointed fire crews to where she was at. Kaylin’s mother, Lindsey McGhee, said her daughter is at Riley […]
Muncie man accused of killing own mother charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after authorities alleged he killed his own mother and claimed Ryan Seacrest told him to do it.
cbs4indy.com
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Previously convicted Lyft driver had warrant for arrest when he crashed in Fishers
INDIANAPOLIS — A Lyft driver had an active warrant for his arrest when he crashed in Fishers, leading to a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The DOJ said 34-year-old Terrance Clarke, of Athens, Georgia, was convicted in 2017...
WISH-TV
New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school. Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active...
Muncie couple charged after daughter's shooting death
The parents of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger sister with a gun he found inside their home have been charged in connection with the girl's death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
WANE-TV
Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
WISH-TV
Docs: Man attacked gas station employee in bathroom as she replaced toilet paper
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of attacking a gas station employee as she restocked toilet paper in the bathroom. Maurice Hilliard, 29, was arrested by the Anderson Police Department in the early morning hours of July 28. Hilliard is listed as homeless in court documents.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police hiring dispatch
Indiana State Police are hiring. They’re accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road. The dispatch center cover the Toll Road, the Bremen District, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. They say that dispatchers will receive, record, and dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies...
Comments / 0