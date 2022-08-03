ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

WISH-TV

Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD arrests 2 in connection to July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the July 3 murder of a 31-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Police arrested 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler for their alleged involvement. On Sunday, July 3, police were called to the 7000 block of...
WARSAW, IN
WISH-TV

Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
KOKOMO, IN
Marion, IN
WTHR

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
LAWRENCE, IN
Person
Jackie Walorski
cbs4indy.com

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times.
LEBANON, IN
WIBC.com

Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust

INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops

WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Man attacked gas station employee in bathroom as she replaced toilet paper

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of attacking a gas station employee as she restocked toilet paper in the bathroom. Maurice Hilliard, 29, was arrested by the Anderson Police Department in the early morning hours of July 28. Hilliard is listed as homeless in court documents.
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police hiring dispatch

Indiana State Police are hiring. They’re accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road. The dispatch center cover the Toll Road, the Bremen District, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. They say that dispatchers will receive, record, and dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

