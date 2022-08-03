Severe Storms Knock out Power for Thousands of Minnesotans

Read on y105fm.com
Related
SE Minnesota, Strong Storms With Hail And Flash Flooding Saturday
It looks like we'll be in for another wet and humid weekend in Rochester and all over Southeastern Minnesota. The National Weather Service out of LaCrosse, Wisconsin says to watch out for flooding, damaging wind, and hail. According to the NWS - Lacrosse,. Periodic showers and storms will be seen...
Check Out These Unusual Tips To Stay Cool In Minnesota
The temperatures the last few days in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been absolutely horrible! The humidity just sticks to you and makes it feel like we are living in a sauna at times. Unfortunately, it is summer, and it is August and that heat is not over for us yet. Next time you need to find a way to cool off, try one (or two) of these tips that work but are a bit unusual.
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
The Truth Behind California Trying to Take Minnesota’s Water
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, which has some other states looking longingly at our fresh water supply. But could they really take our water?. You might have heard about the mega-drought parts of the desert southwest have been dealing with. Both Lake Mead and Lake Powell, two of the biggest reservoirs that store water from the Colorado River before sending it on to cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and parts of southern California, are both running dangerously low.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
OUCH! The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota
Do you know the average weight of a baby born in the United States? I looked it up because a co-worker recently had a baby and we were guessing how heavy the baby girl would be when she arrived. FYI, most online sources say the average American baby weighs 7lbs 5oz at the time of delivery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
Minnesota Joins Nationwide Robocall Crackdown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has signed onto a multi-state effort to investigate companies believed to be responsible for allowing the majority of robocalls going out to phones across the country. The investigation into what are called gateway companies is the first action taken by...
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Highly Contagious and Deadly Rabbit Disease Detected in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly rabbit disease has been detected in Minnesota. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says four of a Hennepin County family's pet rabbits died and tests confirmed the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in one of the carcasses. A news release says the remains were submitted to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in late July because the positive rabbit was lethargic, quiet, and limp before it died.
New Shop is the First-of-its-Kind in the Mall of America
The Mall of America is filled with all kinds of shops and restaurants. And lately, it seems to me like it's starting to open stores to become like a one-stop shop. One of those shops just opened a few days ago. It's their second location, the first one is in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Did You Know About These Weird and Crazy MN Laws?
Minnesota: where there are 10,000 lakes, where goodbyes take years, and where ranch is put on everything! We as Minnesotan’s do things a little different here, so here is a quick list of Minnesota’s weirdest laws, where some are fact and some are fiction. You cannot cross state...
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0