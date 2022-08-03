Read on www.just-drinks.com
Related
pymnts.com
Attentive Partners With Shopify to Advance Buying by Text
Conversational commerce firm Attentive is partnering with eCommerce platform Shopify to make it easier for shoppers to make direct purchases after receiving a text message from a brand. Built with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow, Attentive’s text-to-buy solution enables consumers to purchase items directly through text message conversations with brands...
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Tiffany and Gucci’s dip into crypto is a balance of reputation and revenue
This week, Tiffany & Co., Gucci and FC Barcelona all dove deeper into the crypto sphere with partnerships in the digital asset world. Tiffany launched NFTiffs — it’ll sell 250 NFTs for about 30 ether, around $50,000, to CryptoPunks holders, who will be able to redeem custom pendants in the style of their CryptoPunk NFT.
Bloomberg
Winemaker Sula to Test India IPO Market After Tech Unicorns Flop
Stanford Alum’s 26-Year-Old Winemaker Braves India IPO Market. While recession fears have seen new listings grind to a halt this year, one of the few companies currently seeking to go public in Mumbai is testing investor appetite for India’s growing wine market. Sula Vineyards Ltd., which last month...
u.today
Cardano Founder "Facepalms" Solana (SOL) Multi-million Wallet Hack
Today's multi-million dollar hack of Solana wallets left no one indifferent. Cardano founder and blockchain developer Charles Hoskinson, who regularly makes caustic comments about Solana and has his own rather critical opinion of his competitor, was the most partial. In reaction to the news of the hack, estimated at more...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Receives Long-term Bullish Feature as 70.6% of Market Cap Is Staked
CoinRank, an informational and statistical portal dedicated to cryptocurrencies, has prepared a ranking of the top 15 coins in staking by market capitalization. Cardano, the subject of this news, closes the top three. The Input Output project led by Charles Hoskinson has ADA tokens worth 70.6% of its market capitalization locked in staking, which amounts to $12.3 billion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shopify’s New Text-to-Buy Option Marks Rise of ‘Anywhere Commerce’
We’ve learned more about how to sell anywhere under any conditions in the past two years than in the prior 20, and more of that learning is appearing in the field as merchants turn to forms of conversational and embedded commerce to capture sales in the moment, in any channel.
TechCrunch
Argentinian fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos leaves the boot straps behind with $35M funding round
The financing marks the company’s first ever institutional funding. Founded in 2013, the Argentinian startup serves as a white label infrastructure software provider, with the aim of giving businesses the ability to launch financial services. Today, Geopagos has a presence in 15 Latin American countries and says it facilitates...
Benzinga
Galexxy Acquires CBD & Functional Mushroom Health Supplements Manufacturer, WellBeing Farms
Galexxy Holdings Inc., GXXY has finalized the acquisition of WellBeing Farms LLC, a company specializing in the production and marketing of specially formulated CBD-functional mushroom health supplements. GXXY is issuing 30 million restricted common shares to WBF in order to acquire 100% of WBF’s membership interests. WellBeing Farms’ distinctive...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Market Intelligence Firm Messari Acquires Assets, Business of Dove Metrics
Messari, a provider of crypto market intelligence products, announced its acquisition of the assets and business of Dove Metrics of Blackrose Capital. Dove Metrics is “a provider of fundraising data and intelligence for the crypto fundraising landscape.”. Messari Vice President of Market Intelligence, Eric Turner, said:. “At Messari, we...
kitco.com
Crypto projects raise $30.2 billion in H1 2022, surpassing the total raised in all of 2021
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to Messari, at the same time as $1.2 trillion worth of value was disappearing from the crypto...
fashionweekdaily.com
Social Media Storytellers: Meet Gregory Dava & Ashley Campuzano Of New Specialized Marketing Agency, AG Experiential
It’s not unusual to scroll through your Instagram feed and see snippets of a glossy press trip, but behind the scenes, it might not always be as well executed. Combining their backgrounds in content creation, Gregory Dava and Ashley Campuzano put their heads together to create AG Experiential—a full-service marketing agency specializing in creating first-person-narrated experiences that feature brands while highlighting a city, region, or culture. And don’t worry, they’ll handle the headache of all production logistics. “Influencer trips are often jam-packed with activities and deliverables that leave the talent stressed and with no time for what they were hired for, creating content,” Dava explains. “We’ve learned that time is essential to create quality content, and we wanted to offer an agency where talent felt at ease and had plenty of time to work their magic in well-curated experiences,” Campuzano adds. Here’s the 411!
Mobiquity Shares Soar Following Collaboration Over Green Crypto Awareness Campaign
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc MOBQ expanded collaboration with GroveToken LLC to include a 12-month-long global campaign to help raise awareness for their GreenKeeper and GreenOasis technologies following their showcase with the Dubai Royal Family. The campaign currently runs in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. They look to expand the campaign to...
Billboard
Eldridge, MRC Complete Separation of Assets
Eldridge and MRC have completed the separation of their shared media assets, the two companies announced in a joint statement Friday (Aug. 5). As part of the deal, Eldridge will remain “a significant minority shareholder in MRC.”. Eldridge, run by co-founder, chairman and CEO Todd Boehly, will retain dick...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
Solana’s SOL Is The Most Underrated Token: FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believes Solana is the most underrated token. His comments have come at a time when the network is battling an intense hack that resulted in draining $8 million worth of user funds. In an interview with Fortune, FTX exchange CEO Sam Bankman Fried outlined his opinions...
TechCrunch
Kontempo lands fresh capital amid the boom for B2B BNPL
While BNPL has gotten a lot of play in the consumer market, with giants like Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm doing their best to corner it, alternative, installment-based payment plans have been slower to penetrate the traditionally conservative enterprise. While most B2B purchases and procurements are spread out over time (e.g, net 30-day terms), the deals aren’t structured in the way consumer-style BNPL plans typically are. High processing fees are frequently involved, with 35% of businesses in an Ardent Partners survey reporting that it costs $8 to process a single supplier payment. And delays are frequent. A separate report found that it takes an average of 30 days to complete a payment and that 47% of suppliers are paid late for their products or services.
Signs of Life but No Renaissance for Payments SPACs
In payments, the rebound in SPAC listings — if we can call it that — will likely be a short one. We wonder: Is the spate of recent headlines surrounding payments firms and FinTechs and other digital upstarts coming public via these once-blistering-got vehicles a green shoot opportunity or simply the special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) running to get deals done before the two-year clock runs out?
Comments / 0