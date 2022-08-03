It’s not unusual to scroll through your Instagram feed and see snippets of a glossy press trip, but behind the scenes, it might not always be as well executed. Combining their backgrounds in content creation, Gregory Dava and Ashley Campuzano put their heads together to create AG Experiential—a full-service marketing agency specializing in creating first-person-narrated experiences that feature brands while highlighting a city, region, or culture. And don’t worry, they’ll handle the headache of all production logistics. “Influencer trips are often jam-packed with activities and deliverables that leave the talent stressed and with no time for what they were hired for, creating content,” Dava explains. “We’ve learned that time is essential to create quality content, and we wanted to offer an agency where talent felt at ease and had plenty of time to work their magic in well-curated experiences,” Campuzano adds. Here’s the 411!

INTERNET ・ 17 HOURS AGO