BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A year after a serious injury while on the job, an Assumption Parish deputy was presented with an award. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association presented Lieutenant Reid Andras with the Bob Buckley Award. The award is given to those who are injured critically or killed while conducting official duties.

ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO