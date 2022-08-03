Read on www.wafb.com
WAFB.com
5 killed in fiery crash in California
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Five people were killed and at least nine injured in a fiery crash involving at least six vehicles in Los Angeles County on Thursday. It happened in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when authorities said a speeding car ran a red light. Authorities said the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, Murdered in Hometown in Louisiana A Month After Newborn’s Death
Javorius Scott, best known by Rapper JayDaYoungan, was murdered in a shooting in his birthplace of Bogalusa, Louisiana, according to the local police. The Louisiana rap artist parted at the young age of 24.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana State Fire Marshal investigating Donaldsonville fatal house fire
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, in collaboration with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, has been continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Donaldsonville that claimed the life of a female resident. According to a news release, the Donaldsonville Fire Department responded to a...
L'Observateur
LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas
Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
Mother of slain Louisiana teen says the bullets weren’t meant for him
The mother of an Abbeville teen who was murdered is speaking out and says her son was not the intended target of the shooters.
WAFB.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating
DRONE FOOTAGE: More rounds of heavy rain possible in coming days. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
WAFB.com
Mother arrested after child's fentanyl overdose death
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
WAFB.com
Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
WAFB.com
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
More rain is in the forecast today with another round expected tomorrow. My Sister's Keeper walk happening today to bring awareness to human trafficking. This comes as a new Louisiana law was passed Monday saying that law enforcement employed for...
brproud.com
Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
WAFB.com
Volunteers in Public Schools provide services, resources to underperforming schools in EBR
A portion of the road along Burbank Drive next to Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux was barricaded on Wednesday, August 3. Port Allen police officer faces simple robbery charge.
WAFB.com
BREAKING UPDATE: DCFS working with inspector general to look into child’s overdose death
DRONE FOOTAGE: More rounds of heavy rain possible in coming days. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputy injured on the job in 2021 presented with award
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A year after a serious injury while on the job, an Assumption Parish deputy was presented with an award. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association presented Lieutenant Reid Andras with the Bob Buckley Award. The award is given to those who are injured critically or killed while conducting official duties.
Louisiana duo arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month. The alert came in on July 21 and initially focused on Terrance Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, dealing drugs from a 2019 Audi A5. Fast-forward ten days and that same vehicle was […]
brproud.com
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
thesource.com
Louisiana Judge Denies Mystikal Bond
A Louisiana judge has denied rapper Mystikal bond following his recent arrest and charges of first-degree rape and battery. According to Baton Rouge’s The Advocate, on Tuesday, State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled against Mystikal, citing evidence that the 51-year-old artist’s past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail.
brproud.com
BRPD identifies local man killed in late night shooting on Dutton Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Dutton Ave. late Wednesday night. Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge was shot and killed in the 5500 block of Dutton Ave. around 10:15 p.m. Gales was pronounced dead at...
