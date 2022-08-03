ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

WAFB.com

5 killed in fiery crash in California

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Five people were killed and at least nine injured in a fiery crash involving at least six vehicles in Los Angeles County on Thursday. It happened in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when authorities said a speeding car ran a red light. Authorities said the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WALA-TV FOX10

Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana State Fire Marshal investigating Donaldsonville fatal house fire

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, in collaboration with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, has been continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Donaldsonville that claimed the life of a female resident. According to a news release, the Donaldsonville Fire Department responded to a...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas

Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WAFB.com

Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

DRONE FOOTAGE: More rounds of heavy rain possible in coming days. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters

Matt Williams outlines Thursday's top stories. More rain is in the forecast today with another round expected tomorrow. My Sister's Keeper walk happening today to bring awareness to human trafficking. Updated: 3 hours ago. This comes as a new Louisiana law was passed Monday saying that law enforcement employed for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputy injured on the job in 2021 presented with award

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A year after a serious injury while on the job, an Assumption Parish deputy was presented with an award. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association presented Lieutenant Reid Andras with the Bob Buckley Award. The award is given to those who are injured critically or killed while conducting official duties.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
thesource.com

Louisiana Judge Denies Mystikal Bond

A Louisiana judge has denied rapper Mystikal bond following his recent arrest and charges of first-degree rape and battery. According to Baton Rouge’s The Advocate, on Tuesday, State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled against Mystikal, citing evidence that the 51-year-old artist’s past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail.

