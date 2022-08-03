James Gerald “Jim” Parker was born Aug. 13, 1933, to AT and Martha (Wilkins) Parker in Bradley, Oklahoma. He gained his wings on July 31, 2022, at his home. Jim worked for the City of Bristow for 11 years, retiring in 2019. He was an avid racehorse trainer for many years. He was such a smooth talker; he could sell an igloo to an Eskimo. Besides training horses, he loved to weld, which he was very good at it. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family.

BRISTOW, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO