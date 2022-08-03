ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow, OK

kjrh.com

Local teen from Jenks with a unique American dream

JENKS, Okla. — The back-to-school season is upon us, and while some kids are thinking about good grades, we met one high school student with a different kind of graduation goal. Joshua Taylor is a Jenks High School Student with a unique American dream. "I would like to sing...
JENKS, OK
KOCO

Crews battle wildfires in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Pottawatomie County Emergency Management officials said crews are battling four grassfires in the county. One fire sparked north of Maud, and another is off Neal Road and Wanette. The second fire has burned about 100 acres, officials said. A third fire sparked on Sign Road,...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
bristownews.com

James Gerald “Jim” Parker

James Gerald “Jim” Parker was born Aug. 13, 1933, to AT and Martha (Wilkins) Parker in Bradley, Oklahoma. He gained his wings on July 31, 2022, at his home. Jim worked for the City of Bristow for 11 years, retiring in 2019. He was an avid racehorse trainer for many years. He was such a smooth talker; he could sell an igloo to an Eskimo. Besides training horses, he loved to weld, which he was very good at it. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family.
BRISTOW, OK
bristownews.com

Edmond Abdo Slyman

Edmond Abdo Slyman, youngest of six, was born June 5, 1943, to David and Nellie (Joseph) Slyman, in Bristow. He departed this life on July 25, 2022, at the age of 79 years. Ed, though most knew him as “Tex,” was a 1961 graduate of Bristow High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from then Central State College in Edmond.
BRISTOW, OK
KOCO

Body found at Lake Eufaula after abandoned boat discovered

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A drowning investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Eufaula. Around 3:25 p.m. Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded after receiving a report of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup truck at the boat ramp with a trailer in the water. Crews found a body around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
bristownews.com

City council meets

The city council met in council chambers, Monday evening. After roll call, invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, which is always held at the beginning of the meeting, the board discussed and considered acceptance of the resignation of Brandon Flood, Ward 3 councilman. The board approved the minutes from the July...
BRISTOW, OK
bristownews.com

Floyd Wayne Murphy

Floyd Wayne Murphy was born April 15, 1962, to George Francis and Mary Anna Murphy in Ada. He departed this life July 31, 2022, at the age of 60. He attended Bristow Public Schools and then enlisted in the United States Army. Floyd had worked in many capacities in the oilfield. He was a member of the Bristow First Free Will Baptist Church.
BRISTOW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft

2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
HASKELL, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK

