Local teen from Jenks with a unique American dream
JENKS, Okla. — The back-to-school season is upon us, and while some kids are thinking about good grades, we met one high school student with a different kind of graduation goal. Joshua Taylor is a Jenks High School Student with a unique American dream. "I would like to sing...
Using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to keep you safe in Oklahoma heat
TULSA, Okla. — Most of us are familiar with the heat index, which accounts for both temperature and moisture levels to give us a “real feel” temperature to our bodies. However, the heat index doesn’t account for other factors that can reduce or increase the risk for heat illness.
Crews battle wildfires in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Pottawatomie County Emergency Management officials said crews are battling four grassfires in the county. One fire sparked north of Maud, and another is off Neal Road and Wanette. The second fire has burned about 100 acres, officials said. A third fire sparked on Sign Road,...
Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest coming to Shawnee
A fun festival that invites everyone to celebrate summer nights is preparing to kick off later this month.
James Gerald “Jim” Parker
James Gerald “Jim” Parker was born Aug. 13, 1933, to AT and Martha (Wilkins) Parker in Bradley, Oklahoma. He gained his wings on July 31, 2022, at his home. Jim worked for the City of Bristow for 11 years, retiring in 2019. He was an avid racehorse trainer for many years. He was such a smooth talker; he could sell an igloo to an Eskimo. Besides training horses, he loved to weld, which he was very good at it. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. "The earthquake...
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
Edmond Abdo Slyman
Edmond Abdo Slyman, youngest of six, was born June 5, 1943, to David and Nellie (Joseph) Slyman, in Bristow. He departed this life on July 25, 2022, at the age of 79 years. Ed, though most knew him as “Tex,” was a 1961 graduate of Bristow High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from then Central State College in Edmond.
Body found at Lake Eufaula after abandoned boat discovered
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A drowning investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Eufaula. Around 3:25 p.m. Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded after receiving a report of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup truck at the boat ramp with a trailer in the water. Crews found a body around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
Drowning victim identified at Lake Eufaula
Officials say it all started when someone reported an abandoned boat in the water.
City council meets
The city council met in council chambers, Monday evening. After roll call, invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, which is always held at the beginning of the meeting, the board discussed and considered acceptance of the resignation of Brandon Flood, Ward 3 councilman. The board approved the minutes from the July...
Kansas couple who lost their baby in Tulsa car accident speak out
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Parents Mariana Jabben and Jonathan Bilby are talking about their grief after a Tulsa woman caused a car accident that killed their baby and drastically altered their lives. Tulsa Police arrested 23-year-old Sadie White for first degree manslaughter. They say she was driving 73 mph in...
Floyd Wayne Murphy
Floyd Wayne Murphy was born April 15, 1962, to George Francis and Mary Anna Murphy in Ada. He departed this life July 31, 2022, at the age of 60. He attended Bristow Public Schools and then enlisted in the United States Army. Floyd had worked in many capacities in the oilfield. He was a member of the Bristow First Free Will Baptist Church.
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft
2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
Amber Alert canceled after baby, teen found
Lawton police issued an Amber Alert for a six-month-old baby boy and his teenage sister who may have been taken by an adult relative.
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
