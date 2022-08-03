Nomad refutes claims of ignoring bugs, establishes a new address to return funds

Read on cointelegraph.com
Crypto trading bot marketplace lets investors follow experienced traders
Trading cryptocurrencies was once a mostly manual process, where users had to select the asset they wanted to trade, build their investment plan, schedule their trades and manage all the transactions. These steps may result in double or triple-digit returns when executed correctly. But, really, only a handful of traders...
Amid miner capitulation, Hut 8 maintained BTC ‘HODL strategy’ in July
Canadian Bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 Mining Corp. added to its massive BTC reserves in July, as the firm maintained its long-term “HODL strategy” in the face of market volatility. The Alberta-based company generated 330 Bitcoin in July at an average production rate of 10.61 BTC per day,...
Vitalik Buterin proposes stealth addresses for anonymous NFT ownership
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has suggested there may be a “low-tech approach” to incorporating privacy features into nonfungible token, or NFT, transactions. In a Monday post on the Ethereum research channel, Buterin implied Merkle trees and Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Arguments of Knowledge, or zk-SNARKs, were a more complicated method for stealth addresses for ERC-721 tokens while proposing his own solution. The Ethereum co-founder suggested instead that smart contract wallets could include a method that would allow the sender to essentially mask their address to third parties.
What the fork? Ethereum's potential forked ETHW token is trading under $100
An Ethereum fork token that does not yet exist, dubbed ETHW, is trading under $100 across several crypto exchanges after debuting at $30. ETHW is the native asset to the ETHPoW chain. ETHPoW, for now, is a possible new chain backed by proof-of-work (PoW) miners as the original chain switches to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus in September's "Merge" event.
F2Pool co-founder responds to allegations it's cheating the Ethereum POW system
F2Pool co-founder Chun Wang has responded to allegations that his mining pool has been manipulating Ethereum block timestamps to “obtain consistently higher mining rewards." The allegations came from an Aug. 5 paper from researchers at The Hebrew University, claiming the mining pool has been engaging in a "consensus-level" attack on Ethereum over the last two years to gain an edge over "honest" miners.
Has US inflation peaked? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) goes into another key macro week in the United States with a welcome break to the upside. After avoiding a now-familiar breakdown around the weekly close, BTC/USD is surging higher at the time of writing on Aug. 8 to once more tackle resistance in place for two months.
Elon Musk: US ’past peak inflation’ after Tesla sells 90% of Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is in short supply at Tesla, even as its CEO predicts that United States inflation has already peaked. Speaking at Tesla’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Aug. 5, Elon Musk predicted that an upcoming United States recession would only be “mild to moderate.”. Musk on...
KBW 2022: Crypto.com hits key regulatory milestone in South Korea
Crypto exchange Crypto.com says it achieved a key milestone in South Korea after securing two local companies, giving it access to crypto and payments registration in the country. The news came during Korea Blockchain Week 2022 after the company announced it acquired payment service provider PnLink Co. Ltd. and virtual...
Metaverse housing bubble bursting? Virtual land prices crash 85% amid waning interest
The metaverse sector is witnessing its very-own housing crisis moment, thanks to massive declines in the prices of its virtual lands in 2022, led by waning users' interest and a crypto bear market. Land sales plunge 85% in 2022. In particular, metaverse projects built on the Ethereum blockchain, including the...
Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut suspends services due to liquidity crisis
Blaming market conditions and lack of liquidity, Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut has become the latest firm to suspend withdrawals and deposits. The crypto lending firm made an official announcement on Monday, claiming that market conditions have forced it to suspend its services and that it is actively working on recovery plans.
Circle freezes blacklisted Tornado Cash smart contract addresses
According to crypto data aggregator Dune Analytics, on Monday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin stablecoin (USDC), froze over 75,000 USDC worth of funds linked to the 44 Tornado Cash addresses sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list. Tornado Cash is a decentralized application, or dApp, used to obfuscate the trail of previous cryptocurrency transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.
US ethics advisory on federal employee's crypto has basis in legislation
When the United States Office of Government Ethics (OGE) released its Legal Advisory 22-04 on July 5, most attention was given to its conclusion that federal employees who own any amount of cryptocurrency or stablecoins whatsoever may not participate in regulation and policymaking that concerns crypto. The legal advisory (LA) raised some eyebrows, as de minimis exemptions, threshold amounts below which assets holdings are permissible, are common in the government. The LA is more comprehensible when seen in a larger context.
Ethereum Name Service founder reflects as 2 million registration mark nears
The proliferation of the internet brought the world to the fingertips of users, and with it came a rush to register domains on the nascent network. Businesses like Amazon were born on the internet, while many others took their real-life business online by registering a website. Domain names remain an...
Web2 adoption key to Metaverse success, Klaytn Foundation — KBW 2022
Sam Seo, the director of metaverse-focused blockchain Klaytn Foundation believes widespread adoption of the Metaverse will be “easier” if Web2 companies integrate the tech with their products and services. Speaking to Cointelegraph during the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) on Aug. 8, Seo suggested that Web3 Metaverse projects generally...
Institutions flocking to Ethereum for 7 straight weeks as Merge nears: Report
Institutional investors are piling into Ether- (ETH)-based digital asset funds, which have recorded seven straight weeks of positive inflows, according to the latest CoinShares report. Said inflows reached $16.3 million last week, adding to a total of $159 million in inflows over the last seven weeks. CoinShares Head of Research...
A slice of the punk: CryptoPunk NFT to be split into thousands of pieces
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) continue to capture the imagination of the cryptocurrency space, with some of the most popular projects attracting hundreds of millions of dollars from investors. Projects such as CryptoPunks and the Bored Ape Yacht Club epitomize the exclusivity of the most lucrative collections, with each NFT far from accessible to the average investor.
Once hacked for $77M, Beanstalk’s algo stablecoin protocol relaunches
Ethereum-based algorithmic stablecoin project Beanstalk Farms has relaunched its protocol just under four months after going offline after suffering a devastating $77 million governance exploit. The protocol and its governance have been paused since April following the governance exploit and flash loan attack but were relaunched as of Saturday in...
Bitcoin likely to transition to a risk-off asset in H2 2022, says Bloomberg analyst
Bitcoin is likely to transition from a risk-on to a risk-off asset in the second half of 2022, as the macroeconomic environment is rapidly shifting towards a recession, said Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg, in a recent interview with Cointelegraph. McGlone predicted:. “ I see it transitioning to...
Australia-based crypto miner doubles hash rate after energizing Canadian rigs
Australian Bitcoin miner Iris Energy said it had increased its hash rate to more than 2.3 exahashes per second following the completion of phase two of its operations in Mackenzie, Canada. In a Monday announcement, Iris Energy said it had brought 41 megawatts of operating capacity in the British Columbia...
