The Best Ways To Get Rid Of Pesky Tree Stumps
removing a tree requires more than just cutting it down. If you don't want it to grow back, you will also need to get rid of the pesky tree stump.
10 Signs You’re Overwatering Your Plants
The only plant I’m sure I’ve never overwatered is a water lily I grew in a tub of water. Aquatic plants are adapted to having their roots in water, but most other plants, both indoors and outdoors, may languish or die when overwatered. Signs You’re Overwatering Houseplants and...
Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?
Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
Invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family reported for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An invasive insect known as the purple carrot-seed moth has been found for the first time in Minnesota, the state's Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.The invasive moth feeds on plants in the carrot family, such as dill, fennel and coriander.The MDA says a resident near Stillwater noticed the insect on their dill plants and reported it. Days later, the department received a second report from Montgomery.Scientists identified the moth with the help of the University of Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab. Native to Western Europe, Russia and China, the moth was first discovered in North America in 2008....
15 Succulents To Enhance Your Drought-Friendly Lawn
When you live in an area that doesn't receive much rainfall, growing beautiful plants is a challenge. Consider planting some drought-friendly succulents.
What to Know About the Strawberry Root Weevil
The strawberry root weevil tries one’s patience more than it causes serious agricultural damage. It’s a type of beetle that — surprise, surprise — feeds on strawberry plants and roots, and sometimes other small fruits and mint. What Are Strawberry Root Weevils?. A member of the...
4 Types Of Rain Barrels That Will Boost Your Garden And Conserve Water
As well as harvesting fresh water for your garden, rain barrels have benefits for the environment. Here are the different types of rain barrels for your garden.
Why Artificial Turf Is Never the Answer
In recent years, there has been much discussion over the harm caused by traditional neatly mown grass lawns, especially those maintained in areas where this would never have been the natural ground cover. This has led some to answer with the proposal that artificial turf is more "eco-friendly" than a...
