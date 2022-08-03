ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft

2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
HASKELL, OK
News On 6

Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Haskell, accused of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Investigators said McManus is accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun, after beating her with a baseball bat nearly two weeks ago. Osage SkyNews 6 was flying over the...
HASKELL, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Traffic Alert

State troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle injury CMV collision on OK-11 at County Road 2307. Troopers are stating that they expect OK-11 will be closed for an unknown amount of time between the Ramona shortcut known as County Road 2300 and OK-123. State Highway 11 is closed on both the east and west bound sides and there are no alternate routes at this time.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Creek County, OK
City
Wayne, OK
City
Mannford, OK
Creek County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Bristow, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead After Crash Along Highway 169

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a deadly crash along Highway 169 on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Police. Witnesses told officers that traffic was at a stop along southbound Highway 169 when the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. According to witnesses, the driver of a white...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loitering#Domestic Violence#Cds#Apc
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman walks away after crashing into semi on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — A woman walked away after crashing into a semi on I-44 overnight, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported. The crash happened on I-44 near 161st East Ave. The woman’s Toyota Corolla was wedged under a semitruck on I-44 westbound. Fire crews had the woman crawl...
KOCO

Body found at Lake Eufaula after abandoned boat discovered

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A drowning investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Eufaula. Around 3:25 p.m. Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded after receiving a report of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup truck at the boat ramp with a trailer in the water. Crews found a body around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man pleads no contest to molestation charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man charged with molesting a minor pled no contest. Billy Covey blind pled no contest in Tulsa County Wednesday morning. He is charged with six counts of lewd molestation dating back to September 2013. In March 2021, the “Fugitive Warrants Team” within the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Correctional Officer Killed, ‘Attacked From Behind’ At Holdenville Facility

A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy