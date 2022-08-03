Read on www.bristownews.com
Related
2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft
2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
News On 6
Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell
The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Haskell, accused of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Investigators said McManus is accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun, after beating her with a baseball bat nearly two weeks ago. Osage SkyNews 6 was flying over the...
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Traffic Alert
State troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle injury CMV collision on OK-11 at County Road 2307. Troopers are stating that they expect OK-11 will be closed for an unknown amount of time between the Ramona shortcut known as County Road 2300 and OK-123. State Highway 11 is closed on both the east and west bound sides and there are no alternate routes at this time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Dead After Crash Along Highway 169
An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a deadly crash along Highway 169 on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Police. Witnesses told officers that traffic was at a stop along southbound Highway 169 when the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. According to witnesses, the driver of a white...
Former prisoner transport officer charged with assaulting detainee
A former private prisoner officer was charged with sexually assaulting a male detainee during a prisoner transport.
Sand Springs police identify three suspects involved in high-speed chase and manhunt
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 8/2/2022 1:50 p.m.: The Sand Springs Police Department (SSPD) identified three suspects involved in a police chase that stretched through Sand Springs and into Pawnee County on Monday. Police said 31-year-old Brandon Beaty, 32-year-old Aubrey Beaty and 30-year-old Tiffany Delgado are suspected to be...
publicradiotulsa.org
Sand Springs police captain thankful no one seriously injured after TVI maneuver causes crash
A photo of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper walking around a perimeter set at Keystone Lake after three suspects led authorities on a chase and lengthy man hunt. Provided by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office on August 2, 2022. Three people are facing charges after leading Sand Springs police and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa police investigating fatal crash on Highway 169
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. near 31st and Highway 169. Witnesses told police that traffic had stopped on the highway and the driver of a white vehicle must not have...
Woman walks away after crashing into semi on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — A woman walked away after crashing into a semi on I-44 overnight, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported. The crash happened on I-44 near 161st East Ave. The woman’s Toyota Corolla was wedged under a semitruck on I-44 westbound. Fire crews had the woman crawl...
KOCO
Body found at Lake Eufaula after abandoned boat discovered
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A drowning investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Eufaula. Around 3:25 p.m. Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded after receiving a report of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup truck at the boat ramp with a trailer in the water. Crews found a body around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
Tulsa man pleads no contest to molestation charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man charged with molesting a minor pled no contest. Billy Covey blind pled no contest in Tulsa County Wednesday morning. He is charged with six counts of lewd molestation dating back to September 2013. In March 2021, the “Fugitive Warrants Team” within the Tulsa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma Correctional Officer Killed, ‘Attacked From Behind’ At Holdenville Facility
A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
KOCO
State auditor focuses on how Oklahoma County handled federal COVID-19 relief money
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The state’s auditor put Oklahoma County in the spotlight for the way they handled federal COVID-19 relief money. One thing to note is this isn’t mismanaged funds. When the federal government gives money, there are certain procedures in place to monitor that money.
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
Gilcrease Turnpike Expected To Open In September
Work on the new Gilcrease Turnpike that connects I-44 to 412 is nearly done. We have a view from Tulsa's only news helicopter. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone explains what you need to know.
Comments / 0