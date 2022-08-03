Federal Judge Blocks Legal Action Against Stein In 2020 Campaign Ad Dispute

Read on jocoreport.com
Related
Roger Stone and his wife are trying to settle the Justice Department's lawsuit over $2 million in unpaid taxes
The aide to former President Donald Trump previously railed against the case, claiming it was politically motivated.
americanmilitarynews.com
Supreme Court turns down Biden’s emergency immigration appeal
The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down an emergency appeal from the Biden administration and left in place a Texas judge’s order that says the government must detain and deport immigrants who have serious crimes on their record. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cast her first vote in dissent, saying...
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
Judge blocks enforcement of N.C. law that demands truth in campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge agreed on Monday to block for now any enforcement of a state law in a political ad investigation of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign, saying it’s likely to win on legal claims that the law is unconstitutional. Following a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slate
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
Georgia judge upholds decision to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on ballot
A Georgia judge on Monday upheld Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, handing another defeat to the activist groups that have tried to use the US Constitution's ban against insurrectionists holding office to disqualify GOP candidates.
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maryland police warn officers will enforce law against disturbing peace outside Supreme Court justices' homes
The Montgomery County Police says it will begin enforcing a Maryland law against disturbing the peace after more than two months of regular protests outside the homes of US Supreme Court justices.
thecentersquare.com
Wait continues for ruling by state Supreme Court in South Carolina civil asset forfeiture case
(The Center Square) — It has been more than 18 months since South Carolina’s Supreme Court heard a case calling South Carolina’s civil asset forfeiture law unconstitutional. While the case began as a 15th Judicial Circuit ruling that stopped civil asset forfeiture in just that district, the...
Appeals court weighs if Biden HHS can force doctors to perform transgender surgeries
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit brought by nearly 20,000 religious physicians challenging the Department of Health and Human Services rule they say requires doctors to perform gender transition procedures against their conscience.
Ars Technica
50 state AGs vow action against carriers that bring foreign robocalls to US
Attorneys general from all 50 states have created an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force "to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States," they announced yesterday. In the task force's first action, it "issued 20 civil investigative demands...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Washington-Oregon craft beer brouhaha lands in federal court
(The Center Square) – If you make beer in Washington, you can’t legally ship it directly to consumers in Oregon. That’s a violation of federal law according to three Evergreen State alcohol producers. The trio filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon this week, claiming that the state’s licensing regulations violate the Commerce Clause of the Constitution.
Business Insider
The Sherman Antitrust Act is the first in a line of federal laws protecting consumers from unfair prices
The Sherman Act was the first antitrust law, signed by President Harrison in 1890. It was meant to uphold competition in the market and avoid monopolization. Antitrust laws preserve market competition and protect consumers from unfairly high prices. The Sherman Act was deemed too vague and later amended by the...
Appeals Court Rejects Qualified Immunity for Special Ed Teacher Who Allegedly ‘Forcibly Stripped’ Away Boy’s Clothes, ‘Pushed’ Another Boy into a Pool
A special education teacher in South Dakota has been denied qualified immunity for her alleged mistreatment of disabled students, a federal appeals court in St. Louis, Missouri found on Monday. In the case stylized as Doe v. Aberdeen School District, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled...
California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court: Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health and Human Services temporarily shut down Ace Speedway, a small stock car racetrack in Alamance County, in June 2020 after it repeatedly defied Cooper’s executive order limiting outdoor crowds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The racetrack filed counterclaims that August, alleging the department unlawfully singled out the business for its acts of protest and violated its employees’ constitutional right to earn a living. The appeals court unanimously upheld a January 2021 trial court ruling denying a DHHS motion to dismiss Ace Speedway’s claims that the agency selectively enforced the governor’s orders and impeded the racetrack’s ability to make money.
Montana Supreme Court voids sanctions, contempt order against OPD
The Montana Supreme Court unanimously decided this week to void sanctions and a contempt order filed earlier this year against the Office of State Public Defenders by a Yellowstone County District judge. In the past year, Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris twice found OPD in contempt of court for...
Prof. John Harrison: Remand Without Vacatur Assumes that Unlawful Regulations Bind Until Courts Act
I'm delighted to report that Prof. John Harrison (University of Virginia) will be guest-blogging this week on the subject of Administrative Procedure Act remedies, and specifically the putative remedy of "remand without vacatur." APA remedies is a huge and recurring question, and it has new urgency after the Supreme Court's cert grant in United States v. Texas.
LAW・
POLITICO
The NRA’s Shadowy Supreme Court Lobbying Campaign
In the first week of September 2018, during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, the National Rifle Association’s board gathered for its final meeting of the year across the Potomac at the Westin Arlington Gateway hotel. The NRA was campaigning hard in support of Kavanaugh, whose confirmation would instantly shift power on the court in the group’s favor, and in anticipation, the trustees of an NRA legal fund approved $360,000 to back a slate of lawsuits, hoping to propel cases to the court.
Comments / 0