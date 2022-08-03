Read on www.bristownews.com
Creek County Sheriff’s Report
The following individuals were listed on the Creek County Sheriff ’s intake log. Charges may have been reduced or dropped since press time. Subjects are innocent until proven guilty. June 19, 2022 Jeremy Keith Columbia, 32, Kellyville, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, possession of CDS, released. June 20, 2022 Gage...
Edmond Abdo Slyman
Edmond Abdo Slyman, youngest of six, was born June 5, 1943, to David and Nellie (Joseph) Slyman, in Bristow. He departed this life on July 25, 2022, at the age of 79 years. Ed, though most knew him as “Tex,” was a 1961 graduate of Bristow High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from then Central State College in Edmond.
Lady Pirates win scrimmages at Fire Lake, beat Cashion 7-0 and Wyandotte 5-4
Ava Yocham gets ready for the pitch. courtesy photo. Lady Pirates get ready to take the field. courtesy photo. Kinzie Williams safely steals second. courtesy photo. Albany Pritchard breaks on the ball on defense. courtesy photo. Albany Pritchard, Ava Yocham, and Kinzie Williams ready on defense. courtesy photo.
Molly & Socks Tree Farm grows sunflowers
Imagine waking up each morning and walking outside to be greeted by a field full of gentle Virginia pines, whispering in the wind, before a sea of brilliant yellow sunflowers, smiling toward the sky. Now imagine you own and grow all of them, hoping to bring joy to others. Two Bristow area residents, David and Sherri Hurst, wake each morning welcomed by that very reality.
