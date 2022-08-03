ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

GOP Congressman Peter Meijer, Who Voted to Impeach Trump, Loses in West Michigan

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 2 days ago
NBC News

Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor

A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
Business Insider

Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event

Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
The Independent

Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress

State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and potentially leaving the predominantly Black city next term without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.Detroit has not been without a Black representative in Congress since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for...
Michigan Advance

Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary.     Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib […] The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
UPI News

On This Day: Obama bans protests at military funerals

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1890, the first execution by electric chair was carried out. William Kemmler was put to death at Auburn Prison in New York for the ax murder of his girlfriend. In 1926, Gertrude Ederle of New York became the first American...
Michigan Advance

Stevens drubs Levin in the 11th Congressional Dem primary

In Michigan’s 11th Congressional District Democratic primary, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Waterford Twp.) prevailed Tuesday over fellow Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township after both incumbents decided to run in the same Oakland County-based district.  The newly drawn 11th District sits in Democratic territory and includes parts of Pontiac, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Troy. […] The post Stevens drubs Levin in the 11th Congressional Dem primary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
