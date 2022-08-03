GOP Congressman Peter Meijer, Who Voted to Impeach Trump, Loses in West Michigan

Read on deadlinedetroit.com
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor
A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, advances in Wash. primary
Washington state Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, has advanced to the general election in the state's 4th Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Newhouse will face Democrat Doug...
Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event
Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
Rep. Haley Stevens Wins Hotly Contested Democratic Primary In Michigan
Stevens defeated Rep. Andy Levin, a Jewish progressive targeted by pro-Israel groups.
Rep. Peter Meijer narrowly loses to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Capitol riot, has narrowly lost his Republican primary to Trump-backed conservative challenger John Gibbs, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The loss for Meijer is a boost for Trump as he continues endorsing...
Trump-backed congressional candidate John Gibbs pulls off upset victory in Michigan
John Gibbs has defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, R-MI, in the closely watched Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The race pitted former President Donald Trump, who backed Gibbs, against one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach...
Trump-backed Tudor Dixon criticizes Gretchen Whitmer over education policies, damage to students during COVID
EXCLUSIVE - Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is responsible for a decline in the state's education system, due in large part to her strict COVID policies, and for vetoing a number of bills that Dixon said would have helped improve literacy. In an exclusive...
Biden virtually joins Gov. Whitmer signing an executive order to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022
Biden virtually joins Gov. Whitmer signing an executive order to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.
Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress
State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and potentially leaving the predominantly Black city next term without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.Detroit has not been without a Black representative in Congress since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for...
Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary. Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib […] The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Stevens drubs Levin in the 11th Congressional Dem primary
In Michigan’s 11th Congressional District Democratic primary, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Waterford Twp.) prevailed Tuesday over fellow Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township after both incumbents decided to run in the same Oakland County-based district. The newly drawn 11th District sits in Democratic territory and includes parts of Pontiac, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Troy. […] The post Stevens drubs Levin in the 11th Congressional Dem primary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
