Read on www.bristownews.com
Related
bristownews.com
Lending a helping hand
Bristow Social Services of Bristow helped famiilies with needed school supplies. Rebecca Langston photo Rebecca Langston photo.
bristownews.com
Molly & Socks Tree Farm grows sunflowers
Imagine waking up each morning and walking outside to be greeted by a field full of gentle Virginia pines, whispering in the wind, before a sea of brilliant yellow sunflowers, smiling toward the sky. Now imagine you own and grow all of them, hoping to bring joy to others. Two Bristow area residents, David and Sherri Hurst, wake each morning welcomed by that very reality.
bristownews.com
James Gerald “Jim” Parker
James Gerald “Jim” Parker was born Aug. 13, 1933, to AT and Martha (Wilkins) Parker in Bradley, Oklahoma. He gained his wings on July 31, 2022, at his home. Jim worked for the City of Bristow for 11 years, retiring in 2019. He was an avid racehorse trainer for many years. He was such a smooth talker; he could sell an igloo to an Eskimo. Besides training horses, he loved to weld, which he was very good at it. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family.
bristownews.com
Creek County Sheriff’s Report
The following individuals were listed on the Creek County Sheriff ’s intake log. Charges may have been reduced or dropped since press time. Subjects are innocent until proven guilty. June 19, 2022 Jeremy Keith Columbia, 32, Kellyville, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, possession of CDS, released. June 20, 2022 Gage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bristownews.com
Edmond Abdo Slyman
Edmond Abdo Slyman, youngest of six, was born June 5, 1943, to David and Nellie (Joseph) Slyman, in Bristow. He departed this life on July 25, 2022, at the age of 79 years. Ed, though most knew him as “Tex,” was a 1961 graduate of Bristow High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from then Central State College in Edmond.
Comments / 0