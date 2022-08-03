ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend

Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
brproud.com

Ice cream truck, student checkups available at BRG back-to-school bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students going back to school can get sports physicals, checkups, and more at Baton Rouge General’s Back-to-School Bash. The hospital, along with Open Health Care Clinic, will also have blood glucose screenings and COVID-19 vaccines available. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus of Park Medical Academy at 2680 Bogan Walk.
an17.com

Assess the Need volunteers distribute school supplies on Thursday

LIVINGSTON, La. – Volunteers with this year’s ASSESS THE NEED campaign will be in full action at the Livingston Parish Literacy & Technology Center’s Automotive Center in Walker this Thursday, Aug. 4, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. to greet school representatives with thousands of supplies that have been packaged, stacked and sorted to each school’s needs.
WAFB.com

9News Now: Thursday, Aug. 3 (Extended Coverage)

DRONE FOOTAGE: More rounds of heavy rain possible in coming days. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee parishes on Wednesday, Aug. 3. DRONE FOOTAGE: Flooding on Burbank Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Flash Flood Warning was...
brproud.com

Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
WAFB.com

brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputy injured on the job in 2021 presented with award

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A year after a serious injury while on the job, an Assumption Parish deputy was presented with an award. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association presented Lieutenant Reid Andras with the Bob Buckley Award. The award is given to those who are injured critically or killed while conducting official duties.
WAFB.com

High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters

Matt Williams outlines Thursday's top stories. More rain is in the forecast today with another round expected tomorrow. My Sister's Keeper walk happening today to bring awareness to human trafficking. Updated: 3 hours ago. This comes as a new Louisiana law was passed Monday saying that law enforcement employed for...
WAFB.com

Kelli’s Kloset 9th Annual Auction Gala to benefit cancer patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A boutique that specializes in helping make women with cancer feel beautiful is hosting its 9th Annual Auction Gala on Saturday, Aug. 6. Proceeds raised during this year’s gala will help the nonprofit organization continue to service patients in need. Kelli’s Kloset allows women...
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
KSLA

Child Care P-EBT available

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued to eligible children ages 0-5. The La. Department of Children and Family Services announced Thursday, Aug. 4, that families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can receive P-EBT benefits for their children ages 0-5. Children must have also lived...
brproud.com

One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
WAFB.com

