Severe Storms Knock out Power for Thousands of Minnesotans

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
voiceofalexandria.com
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
KIMT
Forecast: Heavy rainfall possible this weekend
We are monitoring the chance for heavy rainfall across Minnesota and Iowa this weekend as heavy downpours and thunderstorms will move over the same locations for extended periods. Ample moisture will flow north Friday night through Saturday morning/afternoon that will be supportive of heavy downpours and possible localized urban streets...
Storms knock out power to 75,000 customers in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power.
Check Out These Unusual Tips To Stay Cool In Minnesota
The temperatures the last few days in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been absolutely horrible! The humidity just sticks to you and makes it feel like we are living in a sauna at times. Unfortunately, it is summer, and it is August and that heat is not over for us yet. Next time you need to find a way to cool off, try one (or two) of these tips that work but are a bit unusual.
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained
Around 2,500 fish — mostly brown trout — were found dead in a major fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston, Minn. in late July. Photo courtesy of Carl Berberich / Minnesota Trout Unlimited. State agencies are investigating what killed-off thousands of fish on a popular trout stream...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,333 cases per day. Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations jumped 19.9% in...
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Times Where Minnesota Nice Was Too Real
We all know and love the phrase "Minnesota Nice" but do we as Minnesotans take it too far? is there a point where we should be more assertive? Here are some moments shared or that I have had where we tend to overdo the "Minnesota's Nice." 1. Almost letting a...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
COVID in Minnesota: Case, mortality rate continue to fall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota averaged nearly 945 COVID-19 cases a day in the latest weeklong reporting period, per the Minnesota Department of Health.Data collected between July 26 and Aug. 2 bring the state's total case count to 1,601,006. The state averaged less than one death per day in that period, and the total deaths now number 12,978.The hospitalization rate has dipped to an average of 41.6 new admissions per day, and 4.7 ICU admissions.Statewide, 67.2% of the population has completed a vaccine series, while only 31.3% are up to date, including boosters.
