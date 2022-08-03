ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10, Evangeline Thruway, University Avenue, and Ambassador Caffery This Week

By Brandon Comeaux
 2 days ago
Brandon Comeaux

In a summer filled with traffic closures across Lafayette and Acadiana, this week is a signifcant one as there are traffic closures scheduled to happen across four well-traveled roadways on Wednesday, August 3rd, as well as other important traffic closures that are happening during this week as well.

I-10 Eastbound from Acadia Parish Line to Mile Marker 97 (Cankton, Scott Exit)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbMhk_0h33jqRb00
I-10 at Scott Exit, google street view

Let's start on the interstate as DOTD crews will be making road reparis along this stretch. Workers will close down the right lane on I-10 EASTBOUND on Wednesday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The road will be open to regular traffic with no restrictions. There will be no detour route available.

Evangeline Thruway from I-10 Underpass to Willow Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WILOL_0h33jqRb00
I-10 at I-49 overview, google street view

DOTD crews will also be making road repairs on another important stretch of highway - this one from the I-10/I-49 Interchange to Willow Street. Workers will close down the right lane on US 90 WESTBOUND (Evangeline Thruway) on Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The road will be open to regular traffic with no restrictions. There will be no detour route available.

N. University Avenue Between Cameron Street and Alcide Dominque Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYJs0_0h33jqRb00
University Avenue between Cameron Street and Alcide Dominique, google street view

There are alternating lane closures happening on this stretch of road today through Friday, August 5th, as LCG crews are collecting soil samples at 21 locations along Universtiy Avenue and the cross streets. This work is happening daily from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM and is part of the University Avenue Corridor Project.

Ambassador Caffery Parkway Between Bonin Road and Chemin Metairie Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChuQa_0h33jqRb00
Ambassador Caffery, google street view

DOTD crews are performing roadwork on this stretch of road today through Wednesday, August 3rd. This means workers are closing down the northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

The road will be open to regular traffic with no restrictions. There will be no detour route available.

Ambassador Caffery Between Youngsville Highway and US 90

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKps6_0h33jqRb00
Ambassador Caffery between Chemin Metairie and Youngsville Highway, google street view

Ambassador Caffery is being reduced to one lane in BOTH DIRECTIONS from now until Wednesday, August 17th. Work is happening from 9 AM to 3 PM and 8 PM to 6 AM as crews saw cut for the construction of turn lanes. There are no detours.

ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

