Read on www.bctribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bctribune.com
ANNIE RATHJEN
A Memorial Funeral Service for Annie Rosie (Brinkman) Rathjen, 89, of Caldwell was held at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Frenstat with Deacon John Young, on Monday, August 1, 2022. Visitation began at 10 a.m. The reciting of the Holy Rosary followed at 10:40 a.m., and service began at 11 a.m.
bctribune.com
JENEVAR ROBERSON
A funeral service for Jenevar Roberson, 63, of Caldwell, was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in the Chapel of Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell. Jenevar was born on Dec. 7, 1958, in Brownfield, Texas to Mr. Dessie J. and Georgia Roberson (Redd). She was...
bctribune.com
MAYA LAZARUS LOOKS
MAYA LAZARUS LOOKS at these dogs on Monday, Aug. 1, during a spay and neuter clinic at the Burleson County Expo Center. The event was held by Project Snip of Burleson County and Haven Animal Rescue of Texas. -- Tribune photo by Roy Sanders.
bctribune.com
LOCAL BURLESON COUNTY
LOCAL BURLESON COUNTY Girl Scouts collected Kleenex for the upcoming Stuff the Bus event. They also practiced trail hiking and made items for the upcoming school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bctribune.com
BUSY WEEK FOR FIREFIGHTERS
A major grass fire burned about 24 acres and about 150 bales of hay on Wednesday, July 27, off County Road 444 near Clay, and four volunteer fire departments from Burleson and Washington counties responded. It is believed that a spark from a power line started the fire, said Snook Volunteer Firefighter Beth Collins. The fire was toned at 2:22 p.m., and Snook volunteer firefighters responded…
bctribune.com
Once Upon a time ...In Burleson County
The Burleson County Citizen and The Caldwell News from 1970...52 Years Ago. Snook FFA Chapter Attends Camp Out The Snook FFA Chapter had a camp out on April 17, at 5 p.m. Eight members and the Chapter Adviser were present. The camp out was attended by the Vo-Ag teacher and FFA Adviser Walter Maass, James Prihoda, James Hyvl, Alton Hyvl, David Janac, Bobby Faust, Terry Junek, Lonnie Frank, and Harry Slovacek. The menu consisted of barbecued chicken, chili with ranch…
bctribune.com
Active shooter training held
Burleson County law enforcement officers participated in an active shooter training program last week taught by DPS personnel. The training helps law officers prepare for any active shooter situation, including those at schools like the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The training was held at Caldwell High School and at the Burleson County Expo Center and included the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office…
bctribune.com
THE DISPATCH
DPS Trooper Clint Nance arrested a 50-year-old Caldwell man on a felony drug possession charge following a Thursday, July 28, traffic stop at State Highway 21 West and F.M. 60. Gary Don Hein was charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, 4-200 grams, and remains in Burle son County custody on $5,000 bond, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Nance…
IN THIS ARTICLE
bctribune.com
Two fires contained at lake
Area firefighters again responded to grass fires over the weekend at Lake Somerville -- one at Rocky Creek Park on Friday which flared up again on Sunday and spread to additional acreage and another spillway. About 25 total acres burned at Yegua Creek Park, including a controlled burnout by firefighters to help contain it and to keep it from spreading any further. The fire near LBJ Drive was…
Comments / 0