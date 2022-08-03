Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock has announced his retirement from law enforcement effective Dec. 31. Pollock posted his announcement on Monday, Aug. 1, on his Facebook account. “I have proudly served for over 30 years. It is simply my time to step away,” Pollock said. Pollock said he has served two agencies, five different sheriffs and on his final day will have 30 years and nine…

