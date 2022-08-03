Read on www.bctribune.com
Dorthy Ann Schoenemann
Dorthy Ann Schoenemann, 81, of Caldwell, passed away peacefully at her home in Caldwell on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with her family by her side. Services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Cooks Point Brethren Church with Rev. Rhonda Johnson officiating. The burial followed at the Cooks Point Cemetery.
Leonard Ernest Fritsche
A funeral service for Leonard Ernest Fritsche, 89, of Bryan was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan. He was born May 26, 1933, in the Loebau community of Lee County to Richard and Laura Kasper Fritsche and was one of four children.
LOCAL BURLESON COUNTY
LOCAL BURLESON COUNTY Girl Scouts collected Kleenex for the upcoming Stuff the Bus event. They also practiced trail hiking and made items for the upcoming school year.
Pollock to retire at end of year
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock has announced his retirement from law enforcement effective Dec. 31. Pollock posted his announcement on Monday, Aug. 1, on his Facebook account. “I have proudly served for over 30 years. It is simply my time to step away,” Pollock said. Pollock said he has served two agencies, five different sheriffs and on his final day will have 30 years and nine…
BUSY WEEK FOR FIREFIGHTERS
A major grass fire burned about 24 acres and about 150 bales of hay on Wednesday, July 27, off County Road 444 near Clay, and four volunteer fire departments from Burleson and Washington counties responded. It is believed that a spark from a power line started the fire, said Snook Volunteer Firefighter Beth Collins. The fire was toned at 2:22 p.m., and Snook volunteer firefighters responded…
Active shooter training held
Burleson County law enforcement officers participated in an active shooter training program last week taught by DPS personnel. The training helps law officers prepare for any active shooter situation, including those at schools like the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The training was held at Caldwell High School and at the Burleson County Expo Center and included the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office…
THE DISPATCH
DPS Trooper Clint Nance arrested a 50-year-old Caldwell man on a felony drug possession charge following a Thursday, July 28, traffic stop at State Highway 21 West and F.M. 60. Gary Don Hein was charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, 4-200 grams, and remains in Burle son County custody on $5,000 bond, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Nance…
Once Upon a time ...In Burleson County
The Burleson County Citizen and The Caldwell News from 1970...52 Years Ago. Snook FFA Chapter Attends Camp Out The Snook FFA Chapter had a camp out on April 17, at 5 p.m. Eight members and the Chapter Adviser were present. The camp out was attended by the Vo-Ag teacher and FFA Adviser Walter Maass, James Prihoda, James Hyvl, Alton Hyvl, David Janac, Bobby Faust, Terry Junek, Lonnie Frank, and Harry Slovacek. The menu consisted of barbecued chicken, chili with ranch…
Two fires contained at lake
Area firefighters again responded to grass fires over the weekend at Lake Somerville -- one at Rocky Creek Park on Friday which flared up again on Sunday and spread to additional acreage and another spillway. About 25 total acres burned at Yegua Creek Park, including a controlled burnout by firefighters to help contain it and to keep it from spreading any further. The fire near LBJ Drive was…
