THREE'S A CROWD — Three of the nation’s top Democrats have visited Massachusetts in as many weeks, and they’re not just stopping by to say hello. Vice President Kamala Harris’s abortion-rights roundtable in Boston yesterday capped off a mad dash of Democrats through the Bay State that started with first lady Jill Biden at the American Federation of Teachers convention in mid-July and was followed just days later by President Joe Biden’s climate speech in Somerset.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO