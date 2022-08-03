Read on www.politico.com
Boston Globe
Tell us: Should Boston be allowed to rebuild the Long Island bridge?
The Supreme Judicial Court recently ruled in favor of Boston in the fight over the bridge. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court gave Boston a win this week in its efforts to rebuild the Long Island bridge. The rebuilding of the bridge has been delayed since 2018 because of the ongoing legal battle with Quincy, which has sought for years to block the project.
Last Massachusetts Resident Classified As ‘witch’ Exonerated 329 Years Later
Deep in the pages of Massachusetts’ $53 billion state budget, you’ll find the name of a woman many considered a witch. Well, on July 28, after Governor Charlie Baker signed the $53 billion state budget, the New York Times reported that Elizabeth Johnson, the last remaining state resident to be legally classified as a witch, was exonerated.
Dems on parade
THREE'S A CROWD — Three of the nation’s top Democrats have visited Massachusetts in as many weeks, and they’re not just stopping by to say hello. Vice President Kamala Harris’s abortion-rights roundtable in Boston yesterday capped off a mad dash of Democrats through the Bay State that started with first lady Jill Biden at the American Federation of Teachers convention in mid-July and was followed just days later by President Joe Biden’s climate speech in Somerset.
Trump allies, moderates light up Massachusetts GOP primary
Republicans have won the governor’s office in Massachusetts with moderate candidates who appeal to independent voters and some Democrats. The state party seems to be done with that.
Mastriano threatens to renege on testifying to Jan. 6 panel
The Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate wants his lawyer to be able to record the interview, a condition the committee is sure to reject.
‘Bizarre and uncomfortable’: Adams wants photos of city job applicants
The New York mayor has instructed city agencies to present him with headshots of potential hires as City Hall reviews candidates for jobs ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary.
NY-12 rivals debate
Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney both say they never wanted to run against each other, but here they are — two septuagenarians with three decades each in the House under their belts, battling it out for political survival in a district spanning much of Manhattan. The unusual dynamic...
Climate negotiations heating up
Presented by CalETC and the Environmental Defense Fund. DOWN TO THE WIRE ON CLIMATE: Lawmakers who expected to accomplish more on climate this year may not go home disappointed after all. Gov. Gavin Newsom unexpectedly rallied lawmakers this week in both Democratic caucuses with a green pep talk. A senior...
How the newest megadonor wants to change Washington
Sam Bankman-Fried has a big fortune and big plans for how to spend it — including an unusual political power-building strategy.
Amherst College submits brief supporting race-conscious admissions in Supreme Court case
Amherst College filed an amicus curie, or "friend-of-the-court," brief on Tuesday with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting race-conscious admissions. The college filed the brief in the Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard and SFFA v. University of North Carolina cases asking the Court to uphold over 40 years of precedent allowing colleges and universities to consider race as a factor in admissions.
