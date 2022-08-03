ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Boston Globe

Tell us: Should Boston be allowed to rebuild the Long Island bridge?

The Supreme Judicial Court recently ruled in favor of Boston in the fight over the bridge. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court gave Boston a win this week in its efforts to rebuild the Long Island bridge. The rebuilding of the bridge has been delayed since 2018 because of the ongoing legal battle with Quincy, which has sought for years to block the project.
POLITICO

Dems on parade

THREE'S A CROWD — Three of the nation’s top Democrats have visited Massachusetts in as many weeks, and they’re not just stopping by to say hello. Vice President Kamala Harris’s abortion-rights roundtable in Boston yesterday capped off a mad dash of Democrats through the Bay State that started with first lady Jill Biden at the American Federation of Teachers convention in mid-July and was followed just days later by President Joe Biden’s climate speech in Somerset.
Connecticut Public

Amherst College submits brief supporting race-conscious admissions in Supreme Court case

Amherst College filed an amicus curie, or "friend-of-the-court," brief on Tuesday with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting race-conscious admissions. The college filed the brief in the Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard and SFFA v. University of North Carolina cases asking the Court to uphold over 40 years of precedent allowing colleges and universities to consider race as a factor in admissions.
