Bottom-six, salary cap, and goaltending: Looking at 3 questions that still exist for Penguins

Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23
With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."
Brian Burke Says Bryan Rust was Pittsburgh Penguins Top Offseason Priority
Going into the summer of 2022, the Pittsburgh Penguins had a number of top tier players heading to free agency. Many thought the Penguins front office wouldn’t be able to bring back all of Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell among other names. Things looked bleak...
Penguins Prospect Raivis Ansons To Compete at World Juniors
Most years, August is a barren wasteland on the hockey calendar. Fortunately for fans of the sport, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships will help bridge the gap between free agent frenzy and the opening of NHL training camps. The Pittsburgh Penguins' lone representative this year is Latvian forward Raivis Ansons.
Flyers’ Provorov and DeAngelo complement, stablize top-pair
Without hesitation, Rick Tocchet said, “absolutely,” when Jordan Hall asked if Ivan Provorov is still a top pair defenseman. Much of the discourse leading up to that question surrounded the structure John Tortorella brings to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tortorella does squeeze the most out of his lineups. He...
Penguins single-game tickets on sale today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may be in the midst of the dog days of summer but that doesn't mean many aren't looking forward to fall and hockey season! Beginning today at 10 a.m., Penguins fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets. This includes two preseason games and 41 regular season games at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins drop the puck on the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. More information, as well as the Penguins' schedule, can be found on their website.
Penguins Ranked Top 10 In Contract Efficiency
Ron Hextall is going into his third season as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With several trades and signings this off-season, Hextall has his fingerprints throughout most of the Penguin's current contracts. If you ask Dom Luszczyszyn of the Athletic, Hextall has done a great job securing value through his contracts.
RELEASE: Oilers sign Yamamoto to two-year extension
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Kailer Yamamoto with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.1 million. Set to begin his third full season with the Oilers in 2022-23, Yamamoto reached career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune
Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great organizational move by the Maple Leafs in hiring Rich Clune to a position in player development. From what I’ve seen over the seasons, he’s one of lesser-known, but more-important people in the entire organization. Finally, I’ll wish a...
Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Among Norris Trophy Favorites
Heading into next season, Kris Letang will be looking to replicate his performance from last season, where he set career-highs in assists (58) and points (68). The Pittsburgh Penguins' top defenseman has been one of the best blue liners in the league over the past decade but has yet to claim the elusive James Norris Trophy, awarded to the league's best defenseman each year.
Flyers’ Couturier fits the bill of captaincy
For the past decade, the Philadelphia Flyers have been led by Claude Giroux. He was the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history, is ranked second in games played, points and assists, and is eighth in goals scored. Through the good and the bad, Giroux was a player who gave his all...
Hot Start More Important Than Ever for the Penguins
It's one of the oldest cliches in all of sports. "You can't win a championship in the first half of the season, but you can lose one." Never has that been more true for the Pittsburgh Penguins than next season. If the Penguins wish to extend their 16-year postseason streak and bid for a sixth Stanley Cup, they need to take care of business early next season.
Zucker feeling healthy, excited to have Letang, Malkin back with Penguins
EDINA, Minn. -- Jason Zucker is feeling better and is optimistic about this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins for a few reasons. The forward, who was limited to 41 games last season because of a number of injuries, is skating again and playing in Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer hockey league for NHL, American Hockey League and NCAA Division I players living in Minnesota.
Flyers’ 4th Line Roster Spots Will Be a Battle
The Philadelphia Flyers may have failed to upgrade their forward group, but on the other hand, they already have players within the organization who will be vying for spots and for playing time. Of their rookies, some have already had a taste of the big league in the past few seasons, while others may have their last chance to prove they can become full-time NHL players.
Penguins Take Youth Summer Hockey Camp to Sweden
After Sidney Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh, the Penguins ramped up their efforts to grow the game locally - which has happened exponentially with excellent programs like the Little Penguins Learn to Play, DICK'S Sporting Goods Penguins Elite and everything that the elite hockey staff at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex has to offer. And now, those efforts have gone global.
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Three weeks after the opening of NHL free agency, plenty of players remain unsigned into the first week of August. One of the players still searching for a deal is Evan Rodrigues, a breakout player for last season's Pittsburgh Penguins. To say that the free agent market has behaved differently...
