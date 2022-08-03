ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bottom-six, salary cap, and goaltending: Looking at 3 questions that still exist for Penguins

By Gretz
PensBurgh
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pensburgh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts

The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23

With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Prospect Raivis Ansons To Compete at World Juniors

Most years, August is a barren wasteland on the hockey calendar. Fortunately for fans of the sport, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships will help bridge the gap between free agent frenzy and the opening of NHL training camps. The Pittsburgh Penguins' lone representative this year is Latvian forward Raivis Ansons.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Provorov and DeAngelo complement, stablize top-pair

Without hesitation, Rick Tocchet said, “absolutely,” when Jordan Hall asked if Ivan Provorov is still a top pair defenseman. Much of the discourse leading up to that question surrounded the structure John Tortorella brings to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tortorella does squeeze the most out of his lineups. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Danton Heinen
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Marcus Pettersson
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Dominik Simon
Person
Josh Archibald
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Jeff Carter
CBS Pittsburgh

Penguins single-game tickets on sale today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may be in the midst of the dog days of summer but that doesn't mean many aren't looking forward to fall and hockey season! Beginning today at 10 a.m., Penguins fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets. This includes two preseason games and 41 regular season games at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins drop the puck on the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. More information, as well as the Penguins' schedule, can be found on their website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Ranked Top 10 In Contract Efficiency

Ron Hextall is going into his third season as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With several trades and signings this off-season, Hextall has his fingerprints throughout most of the Penguin's current contracts. If you ask Dom Luszczyszyn of the Athletic, Hextall has done a great job securing value through his contracts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Yamamoto to two-year extension

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Kailer Yamamoto with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.1 million. Set to begin his third full season with the Oilers in 2022-23, Yamamoto reached career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune

Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great organizational move by the Maple Leafs in hiring Rich Clune to a position in player development. From what I’ve seen over the seasons, he’s one of lesser-known, but more-important people in the entire organization. Finally, I’ll wish a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Goaltending#The Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Among Norris Trophy Favorites

Heading into next season, Kris Letang will be looking to replicate his performance from last season, where he set career-highs in assists (58) and points (68). The Pittsburgh Penguins' top defenseman has been one of the best blue liners in the league over the past decade but has yet to claim the elusive James Norris Trophy, awarded to the league's best defenseman each year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Couturier fits the bill of captaincy

For the past decade, the Philadelphia Flyers have been led by Claude Giroux. He was the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history, is ranked second in games played, points and assists, and is eighth in goals scored. Through the good and the bad, Giroux was a player who gave his all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Hot Start More Important Than Ever for the Penguins

It's one of the oldest cliches in all of sports. "You can't win a championship in the first half of the season, but you can lose one." Never has that been more true for the Pittsburgh Penguins than next season. If the Penguins wish to extend their 16-year postseason streak and bid for a sixth Stanley Cup, they need to take care of business early next season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Zucker feeling healthy, excited to have Letang, Malkin back with Penguins

EDINA, Minn. -- Jason Zucker is feeling better and is optimistic about this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins for a few reasons. The forward, who was limited to 41 games last season because of a number of injuries, is skating again and playing in Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer hockey league for NHL, American Hockey League and NCAA Division I players living in Minnesota.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Flyers’ 4th Line Roster Spots Will Be a Battle

The Philadelphia Flyers may have failed to upgrade their forward group, but on the other hand, they already have players within the organization who will be vying for spots and for playing time. Of their rookies, some have already had a taste of the big league in the past few seasons, while others may have their last chance to prove they can become full-time NHL players.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Penguins Take Youth Summer Hockey Camp to Sweden

After Sidney Crosby arrived in Pittsburgh, the Penguins ramped up their efforts to grow the game locally - which has happened exponentially with excellent programs like the Little Penguins Learn to Play, DICK'S Sporting Goods Penguins Elite and everything that the elite hockey staff at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex has to offer. And now, those efforts have gone global.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues

Three weeks after the opening of NHL free agency, plenty of players remain unsigned into the first week of August. One of the players still searching for a deal is Evan Rodrigues, a breakout player for last season's Pittsburgh Penguins. To say that the free agent market has behaved differently...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy