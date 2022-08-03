Read on www.c-ville.com
cbs19news
Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
cbs19news
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
wvtf.org
Census Bureau report shows Lexington is the youngest place in the country
A new report from the US Census Bureau shows Lexington now has the youngest median age in the country, at just over 22, and Radford and Lynchburg aren’t far behind. In a report for Cardinal News, editor Dwayne Yancey, who confesses to being a ‘demographic nerd’, also looked at the country’s largest age gap between Virginia’s youngest locality, and its oldest.
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
NBC 29 News
ACPS getting rid of its virtual school, expanding online courses available
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fully virtual learning will not be an option for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County this academic year. Albemarle Co. Public Schools had been planning on limiting who could enroll in its virtual school, but says families weren’t too interested. “We’ve actually had so...
WDBJ7.com
COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
cbs19news
ACPS announced Community Lab interim principal, human resources appointment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools has announced that it has appointed Tim Driver as the interim principal for the Community Lab School for the 2022-2023 school year. He succeeds Chad Ratliff, who is taking on the role of Talent Acquisition Program Manager in the division's...
timesvirginian.com
Schools return Monday with ACHS construction ongoing
If it doesn’t feel like yesterday when the Class of 2022 held its graduation ceremony at Liberty University, it sure feels like the day before yesterday. Summer break has flown by and yet another school year is beckoning. With the new school year comes the ongoing expansion and renovation work occurring at Appomattox County High School, a process that was updated at Thursday’s meeting of the Appomattox County School Board.
WHSV
‘The horror stories, some even lost their animal’: Harrisonburg veterinarian has license suspended, former clients react
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg veterinarian had his license suspended and his practice is remaining closed until further notice. Dr. Ayman Salem had his license suspended indefinitely by the State Veterinary Board, and his practice, Harrisonburg Emergency Veterinary Clinic, has been closed since March. After two days of hearings...
C-Ville Weekly
Second helping
Chefs Kelsey Naylor and Anna Gardner spend several days every week cooking, fermenting, and gathering ingredients so they can bring a homemade quality to every dish at Umma’s, their new Japanese and Korean restaurant on Water Street. Photo: John Robinson. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
charlottesville29.com
Same As It Ever Was: Lampo Is Back
A friend calls it the biggest Charlottesville food news in years. Lampo is back. When regulars dined at Lampo on March 14, 2020, they never imagined they’d have to wait more than 800 days for their next visit. After letting the days go by for more than two years, the next chance comes today, August 4, at 5 pm.
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
visitfarmville.com
Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
Help is available for families in need of school supplies
A new survey released suggests that about 19% of respondents feel like they cannot afford school supplies, while about 40% feel like they can, but it will cause budgeting concerns.
cbs19news
High-speed fiber broadband to be more accessible in 13 counties
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible is a focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project, which is set to start later this month, will connect thousands of people with high-speed Internet in the area. The technology uses a fiber-optic cable,...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man cited after loaded firearm found in carry-on
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Charlottesville has been cited for having a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag. According to the Transportation Security Administration, officers at a checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport found the gun Wednesday. The .40 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets and...
jmu.edu
Tomorrow: Large-scale emergency drill
Harrisonburg, Virginia — Local public safety entities and James Madison University will hold a large-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, August 3 in the vicinity of Godwin Hall and the Village Area. The exercise will begin around 8 a.m. and last through lunchtime. Members of the campus and local communities...
