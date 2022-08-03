The Internet Can't Get Enough Of This Viral Trader Joe's 'Filthy Garlic Bread'—We Can't Wait To Try It!

Shutterstock

Thanks to social media, it’s now very easy to discover quick recipes that you can try in the comfort of your own kitchen. From simple pasta dishes to Instant Pot soups, and even no-bake desserts, the possibilities are quite endless. Lately, there’s one food item that’s been making its way all over the internet: Filthy Garlic Bread.

Created by the Instagram account Trader Joe’s List, this dish is a unique take on garlic bread because apparently, it doesn’t even require bread at all. Instead, the recipe highlights Trader Joe’s Garlic Bread Cheese—”a mild cow’s milk cheese seasoned with powder and baked golden brown.” In fact, the user mentioned, “This delicious creation is what happens when you don’t have any bread to put your garlic bread cheese on.” Check out the video below.

How To Make The Filthy Garlic Bread

To make this Filthy Garlic Bread, you’ll need to stop by your local Trader Joe’s and get the following ingredients:

Trader Joe’s Garlic Bread Cheese

Trader Joe’s Hash Brown Patties

Trader Joe’s Chili Onion Crunch

Bruschetta (optional)

Procedure

Start by cutting up the Garlic Bread Cheese into small pieces. Put the pieces of cheese on a sauce pan and cook until it gets brown on all sides. Transfer to a plate. Place Chili Onion Crunch (or bruschetta) on top of the cheese.

Get the Hash Brown Patties and cook them in an air-fryer or oven. Transfer to a plate.

Top the Hash Brown Patties with some pieces of cooked Garlic Bread Cheese and Chili Onion Crunch.

Take a bite and enjoy!

Although the user amusingly described this dish as a “heart attack in the making,” she also mentioned that “you’ll not regret this” because “it’s that good.”

In the comments section, followers shared how excited they were to try the recipe. One user said, “I’m drooling” while another one wrote, “Sounds good. I’m making it for sure.”

BRB, going to Trader Joe’s ASAP!