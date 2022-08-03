Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

Read on www.wral.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Kentucky flood survivors turn to grim task: Burying the dead
CHAVIES, Ky. — Angel Campbell should have been sitting in her usual chair in her grandmother’s living room this week, looking through her old photo albums and eating her favorite soup beans. Now the living room is gone, and so is her grandmother. A week after 82-year-old Nellie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney, Amanda...
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
US Navy: Sailor lost overboard in Baltic Sea was from NC
A U.S. Navy sailor from North Carolina fell overboard on Monday in the Baltic Sea, and the search-and-rescue efforts have been called off. Officials said search and rescue efforts started while on watch Monday afternoon, one of USS Arleigh Burke's lookouts noticed a person in the water and the ship conducted man overboard procedures.
NC police departments, overflowing with seized firearms, want to change law barring gun destruction
Several police departments around the state say they’ve seized so many guns in recent years that they’re running out of room to store them. They want to change a state law that forbids them from destroying most firearms. “We are really bursting at the seams, which is sad...
RELATED PEOPLE
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
LIND, Wash. — A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner said the fire that had been threating...
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
Federal judge to NC elections board: Put Green Party candidates on November ballots
Raleigh, N.C. — A Federal judge's ruling Friday gets two Green Party candidates closer to placement on North Carolina ballots in November, a decision that for now overrules a vote by the state’s elections board, which is conducting a fraud investigation into ballot-access signatures collected on the party’s behalf.
Missing college student found dead in remote area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cherokee, N.C. — The search for a missing college student ended tragically on Friday when authorities found 23-year-old Bryce Evans' body in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Pro teams amp up pressure on legalized gambling, and how much will abortion move the needle in November?
Laura and Travis gathered once again to discuss the week that was in North Carolina politics. We're three months from election day. Will there be any debates in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race?. Plus: A new pay proposal for teachers is coming, some police departments say they've seized so many...
More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky
Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday it would challenge. The National...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC man in jail for making bomb threats has been linked to two arsons, sheriff's office says
Richlands, N.C. — A man who was already in jail for making bomb threats that forced the shutdown of an Onslow County highway has now also been charged with arson. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Reynolds was charged Tuesday with felony first-degree arson and charged Wednesday with felony second-degree arson. He is jailed under a combined $1,607,000 bond and is awaiting court.
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
UNC economist: ‘Can’t find any signs of weakness’ in economy based on jobs report
CHAPEL HILL – The chief economist at the Kenan Institute called the latest data on the U.S. employment situation a “humdinger of a report,” adding that another month of better-than-expected job growth in the U.S. economy may mean that the Federal Reserve could again raise interest rates.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0