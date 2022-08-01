Read on forums.hogville.net
Related
Hilltoppers, Warriors introduce new head basketball coaches
(WJHL) – Both Science Hill and Happy Valley officially announced their new boys basketball coaches on Friday afternoon. In Johnson City, Jon Higgins will take over the Toppers’ program beginning this season. Athletic Director Keith Turner and his staff immediately began a nationwide search for a coach upon Ken Cutlip’s resignation in July. However, it […]
Frost comments on another week of practice
Another week of practice is in the books for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After Friday’s workout, Head Football Coach Scott Frost talked with the media on various subjects, including Saturday’s upcoming scrimmage, the development of the offense, and the current state of the team’s leadership. The team continues to practice on a schedule of three days on the field and one day off the field and will continue on that rotation till it’s time to head across the Atlantic Ocean. It’s always good to hear from the Head Coach throughout the entire run of training camp, and we’ll hear more after Saturday’s...
Port Huron baseball hires familiar face in Kevin Goulding as its next coach
A new chapter for the Port Huron baseball team is about to be written by an old colleague. The Big Reds have hired Kevin Goulding as their next coach. He takes over for Tony Moncrief, who led the program for the past two seasons. The school made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday. "I'm excited for the opportunity and honored...
Comments / 0