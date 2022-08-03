Read on www.ganggreennation.com
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick reacts to Dolphins tampering news
After all these years, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is still in rare form when it comes to dealing with the media. During New England’s training camp Wednesday morning, reporters asked Belichick what his thoughts were on the Miami Dolphins tampering investigation that involved his former quarterback Tom Brady.
Jets' Mekhi Becton got himself C.J. Uzomah's Zach Wilson t-shirt
Tight end CJ Uzomah dusted off an excellent piece of clothing for the start of Jets camp last week. It was a hilarous shirt of quarterback Zach Wilson as the Time Magazine “Person of the Year.”. Mekhi Becton found out the distributor carries extra large sizes. The Jets left...
FOX Sports
NFL strips Dolphins 2023 first-round pick after confirmed tampering | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Miami Dolphins were stripped of their 2023 first-round pick and fined $1.5M after the NFL confirmed owner Stephen Ross was in contact with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and then New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton. Allegations surfaced when Brian Flores sued the NFL in February of 2022. Joy Taylor determines if the Dolphins punishment sends a stern message throughout the NFL.
Former Bills LB Kiko Alonso back in the NFL
Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Kiko Alonso is making his football return. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Alonso worked out with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday and went on to sign with the team. Alonso, 31, last played in the league in 2019 with the Saints. In terms...
MMQB's Albert Breer has one problem with the Bills – kind of (video)
Consider Albert Breer from the MMQB as a national analyst that’s on the Buffalo Bills bandwagon. Breer recently visited the team’s training camp site at St. John Fisher University in Rochester. After taking in the sights and sounds, Breer appeared the the “Dan Patrick Show.”. He noted...
Jets HC Robert Saleh on training-camp fights: 'No punching'
Fights among teammates are an inevitable part of any NFL training camp. Football, by nature, is an aggressive sport, and players who are hot while practicing under the August sun are bound to annoy each other while participating in drills and one-on-one battles. On Friday, San Francisco 49ers head coach...
Bucs training camp: Hear from Akiem Hicks, Cameron Brate and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took things inside for Wednesday’s training camp practice, getting out of the blistering heat and into their indoor practice facility. A sizable crowd of enthusiastic fans were in attendance to see the Bucs continue their preparations for the upcoming season, one they hope will end with another Super Bowl win.
New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Embraces His Unusual Role
Tyrod Taylor is very much of a competitor. But with Daniel Jones firmly entrenched as the starter, Taylor has had to go outside the box regarding what he's competing for in his first Giants training camp.
WATCH: Case Keenum, Tavon Austin connect early at Bills camp
Most fans will hope quarterback Case Keenum does not have to complete such passes during the regular season. That would mean Josh Allen is not under center. But it’s nice to see anyway. Early at training camp the team released a video of a very nice pass from Keenum...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles reacts to Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue their preparations for the 2022 NFL season, one of the biggest stories in the league this week involved another team trying to lure away their quarterback during the 2021 campaign. The NFL hit the Miami Dolphins with a long list of penalties for tampering...
